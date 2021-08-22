Cancel
Alex Cora Had Blunt Assessment Of Short Eduardo Rodriguez Start Vs. Rangers

By Logan Mullen
NESN
NESN
 5 days ago
The Red Sox needed a whole lot more than they got Saturday night from Eduardo Rodriguez. Boston’s starter against the Texas Rangers couldn’t get out of the fourth, allowing five runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and one walk over 3 2/3 innings. It didn’t help that the defense behind him was woeful — the Red Sox finished with five errors — but he nevertheless did not put anyone in a position for success.

