Denis Villeneuve Teases A “Dune” Trilogy

Dune isn't even out yet, and the movie has been a focal point of "discourse" online since Warner Bros. and HBO Max announced that they would be putting their entire 2021 slate on the streaming service for 31-days on the same day they would be released in theaters. It looked like Dune might be the exception for a long time since it sounded like Legendary was keen to pursue legal action since they funded most of the movie. That doesn't appear to be the case, and director Denis Villeneuve has spoken about how unhappy he is that the movie is getting a streaming release and that he is "optimistic" for a sequel. This movie, due out in October, only tells half of the legendary book by Frank Herbert, and the second movie will tell the second half. However, there is a second book as well, and Villeneuve recently revealed that he has always seen this as a trilogy and thinks that the second book, Dune Messiah, would make a great film, according to an interview with CBC's Radio Canada (via Collider).