Denis Villeneuve Teases A “Dune” Trilogy

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenis Villeneuve’s “Dune” is gearing up for its world premiere in Venice shortly ahead of a global release in October. Should all go well, then Villeneuve will head into production on “Dune: Part Two,” adapting the back half of Frank Herbert’s original 1965 novel that kicked off a whole saga spanning multiple books.

