The Carolina Panthers moved on from their Teddy Bridgewater experiment after just one year and traded for former Jet Sam Darnold. Darnold is hoping that a change in scenery will help him find the form that he had when he was a top prospect out of USC. Having star running back Christian McCaffrey back and healthy should help him immensely. Darnold didn't have anyone close to McCaffrey's ability to help open up the offense in New York. If he can stay healthy after missing much of last year, McCaffrey and Darnold could make a great one-two combo.