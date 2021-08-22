Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Notre Dame, IN

Analysis: Notre Dame's Plan B at QB this season matters for the 2022 season, too

ndinsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND — The improvement wasn’t seismic, but it was hardly nuanced, either. In one week’s time — from training camp practice No. 6 to the 12th session last Thursday — Notre Dame freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner optically blurred the line at times between his No. 3 status and the two QBs ahead of him on the depth chart, even though the reality of that order doesn’t figure to change anytime soon.

www.ndinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Wimbush
Person
Chip Long
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brian Kelly#American Football#Florida State#Irish#Wr#Clemson#Ohio State#Acl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
FSU
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy