Analysis: Notre Dame's Plan B at QB this season matters for the 2022 season, too

SOUTH BEND — The improvement wasn’t seismic, but it was hardly nuanced, either. In one week’s time — from training camp practice No. 6 to the 12th session last Thursday — Notre Dame freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner optically blurred the line at times between his No. 3 status and the two QBs ahead of him on the depth chart, even though the reality of that order doesn’t figure to change anytime soon.