You Can Call a Driverless Ride From Google Maps

By Maeve Rich
Posted by 
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’ve ever wanted to call a car to pick you up – and just a car – you can now call a driverless ride from Google Maps. It’s like something from science fiction, something that would have been unimaginable, or at least unrealistic a few years ago. No longer do people have to wait for a human to show up and hope that they take the quickest route to your destination. Now an autonomous vehicle can take you where you want to go. The caveat? You have to live in the Phoenix, Arizona area.

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

