You Can Call a Driverless Ride From Google Maps

If you’ve ever wanted to call a car to pick you up – and just a car – you can now call a driverless ride from Google Maps. It’s like something from science fiction, something that would have been unimaginable, or at least unrealistic a few years ago. No longer do people have to wait for a human to show up and hope that they take the quickest route to your destination. Now an autonomous vehicle can take you where you want to go. The caveat? You have to live in the Phoenix, Arizona area.