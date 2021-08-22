Cancel
Columbus, OH

Your Student Life: Welcome (back)!

 6 days ago

The start of a new academic year is always exciting, no matter how long you’ve been in school. If we haven’t met already, I’m the Senior Vice President for Student Life. Our unit is responsible for supporting your success outside of your program and classrooms. We have nearly 40 departments, all dedicated to some aspect of your life at Ohio State.

