Delaware State

Delaware State Police Conducting Homicide Investigation – Dover

dsp.delaware.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDover- Delaware State Police are conducting a homicide investigation that occurred Saturday morning in Dover. On Saturday, August 21, 2021, at approximately 8:57 a.m., the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit responded to the 2000 block of Dyke Branch Road, Dover, for a deceased subject located in a field. The victim, a 30-year-old female, was found in a cornfield with apparent gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was taken to the Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.

dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State
Dover, DE
Delaware Crime & Safety
