A Missouri woman is charged in the shooting and killing of two men about an hour southwest of St. Louis. Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton wrote on Facebook that his office received a call at about 5:30 in the morning on Friday indicating that a shooting had occurred in the 3300 block of Lollar Branch Road in Sullivan, Mo. Deputies first located a 23-year-old male from Gray Summit, Mo., who was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS workers. A 23-year-old male from Saint Clair, Mo., was taken to the Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan where he subsequently died.