Your Student Life: Welcome (back)!

 6 days ago

I hope you are as excited as I am for the start of the new academic year. If we haven’t met already, I’m the Senior Vice President for Student Life. Our unit is responsible for supporting your success outside the classroom. We have nearly 40 departments, all dedicated to some aspect of your life at Ohio State. From your well-being (physical and mental) to residence halls and dining to your BuckID, we are here to help you succeed as a Buckeye. We also want you to have what we call the extraordinary student experience, helping you get the most out of your time here.

