Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portsmouth, NH

New Hampshire Black Heritage Trail expands beyond Portsmouth

Middletown Press
 5 days ago

HANCOCK, N.H. (AP) — The Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire is expanding beyond Portsmouth. The Portsmouth Black Heritage Trail got its start more than 20 years ago and now includes two dozen markers that shed light on the city's Black history. Now a statewide organization, the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire, plans to unveil markers this fall in Hancock, Milford, Warner and several other communities.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hancock, NH
Government
City
Portsmouth, NH
Portsmouth, NH
Government
State
New Hampshire State
City
Warner, NH
City
Milford, NH
City
Hancock, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black History#Ap#The Black Heritage Trail#African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy