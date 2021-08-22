Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

21,000 still without power as power companies work to restore service

By Nicholas Rondinone and Josh LaBella
Register Citizen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe two major power companies in Connecticut reported more than 16,000 outages Sunday evening after Tropical Storm Henri made landfall in Rhode Island. Eversource, the largest power company in the state, reported 16,253 outages by 9:55 p.m. The majority of the outages were reported in Canterbury, where 1,453 customers had no power. There were also hundreds of outages each in towns such as Woodstock, Killingly, Old Lyme, Sterling, Voluntown, Griswold and Groton.

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Nolan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Company#Power Companies#Extreme Weather#Sterling Voluntown#Regional Electric#Pratt Whitney
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Fayette County, IAkwayradio.com

Powerful Storm Causes Damage

A powerful storm ripped through the area Tuesday evening, leaving plenty of damage in its wake. Downpours flooded streets throughout the listening area while wind knocked down branches and, in some cases, entire trees. Many people lost power for a time. The storm blew debris across the Wapsie Valley baseball field, mangling the bleachers and back stop. A listener in that area reported their grain bin was gone and a garage wall was destroyed. Many crops were damaged as the storm blew through. The Fayette County Emergency Management is reporting winds gusted up to 100 mph in the storm. No injuries have been reported to this point.
Environmentwfxb.com

Severe Weather in the United States due to Tropical Storm Henri

Severe Weather hit parts of the United States this weekend due to Tropical Storm Henri. Throughout the Northeast and New England, utility crews are working to restore power to more than 65,000 customers after the tropical storm moved through the area on Sunday and knocked out electricity to over 10,000 customers. Henri brought a storm surge that flooded streets and powerful winds that uprooted trees and took down power lines. More than 42,000 customers in Rhode Island were without power this morning and nearly 10,000 were out of power in Connecticut. the storm was downgraded to a tropical depression after making landfall.
Clark County, OHSpringfield News Sun

Over 600 still without power after Thursday thunderstorms

More than 5,000 people across the region were without power Thursday afternoon after showers and thunderstorms rolled through. Outages were less than half that number as of 7 p.m. Thursday, with roughly 2,400 customers without service, and only about 800 remain without power as of 10:20 p.m. Outages rose again...
Kimballton, IAswiowanewssource.com

Power Restored in Kimballton

KIMBALLTON — The lights are on in Kimballton. After dealing with brown outs which started on Tuesday, Kimballton residents got their power back on Thursday evening. A member of the Kimballton Fire Department reported that fixing the problem took a “ton of hard work, dedication and countless hours,” with help from city of Kimballton staff, members of the Fire Department, the Fire chief, and many volunteers.
EnvironmentCNN

Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall in the Northeast

Here's where Henri is now — and where the storm's going next. Tropical Storm Henri is about 100 miles northeast of New York City and 20 miles southeast of Hartford, Connecticut, according to the 5 p.m. ET update from the National Hurricane Center. "Henri weakens a little more while moving...
Energy IndustryNewsChannel 36

Town of Caton Without Power

TOWN OF CATON (WENY)-- WENY news has received reports that power is out in the town of Caton. According to NYSEG there are currently 117 homes without power and the cause is currently unknown. NYSEG is working to restore power and hopes to have the issue fixed by 6 AM.
Humphreys County, TNWKRN

Crews work through tough environment to restore power in flooded communities

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews have been hard at work trying to get the power restored to homes impacted by last weekend’s catastrophic flooding. According to Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative President and CEO Keith Carnahan, one of the big problems with restoring power has been all the debris. Crews have had to take cars off power poles and there were homes that were wrapped around power poles.
Flint, MInbc25news.com

Storms hit Mid-Michigan, crews working to restore power

FLINT, Mich. - Storms rolled through Mid-Michigan Tuesday afternoon and brought high winds and heavy rain. Limbs and wires were downed and numerous streets had standing water. Consumers Energy crews have already restored power to more than half of the 79,000 customers impacted by a severe weather system that struck Michigan Tuesday evening.
Exeter, RIWPRI

Outages persist as crews work to restore power to thousands in RI

EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Thousands of Rhode Islanders remain without power two days after Tropical Storm Henri made landfall in the Ocean State. Hundreds of line crews are out working to restore power to more than 5,000 National Grid customers, primarily in the southern part of the state. The utility...
Delaware, IAcbs2iowa.com

Thousands still without power after severe weather on Tuesday

IOWA'S NEWS NOW — Hours after storms rolled through Eastern Iowa on Tuesday, more than 4,000 energy customers are still without power heading into Wednesday. As of 10:30 p.m., PowerOutage.us showed more than 4,100 customers without power - with the majority of people impacted in Eastern Iowa living in Delaware, Fayette, Bremer, and Buchanan Counties.
Cumberland, MDCumberland Times-News

Power restored after widespread outage

CUMBERLAND — Nearly 7,000 Allegany County residents were without electricity for about an hour and a half Monday afternoon following a widespread outage, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services. In Cumberland, about 4,400 Potomac Edison customers on the north and west sides of the city were affected,...
Sussex County, NJThe Township Journal

1,000 without power in Sussex County

More than 1,000 Jersey Central Power & Light users were without power on Monday morning after Tropical Storm Henri brought heavy rains and winds to the area. As of 11:50 a.m., the utility reported th1,093 customers were affected, the most being in Hopatcong Borough with 893 customers without power. Walpack Townshipo had 110 users without power. All other municipoalities had 32 users or less without power.
Charlestown, RIABC6.com

Rhode Islanders brace for heat wave while still without power

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) – As many Rhode Islanders remain without power, another problem is on its way: a heat wave. National Grid crews are working around the clock to restore power before the high temperatures hit in the wake of Tropical Storm Henri. A lot of residents are making preparations, but for some on the coast, the only plan they’re making is to hit the water.
EnvironmentFox17

Henri: Thousands in New England without power, millions more under flood watches

About a day after making landfall in New England, Henri is still bringing heavy rainfall to the area, though the storm has since been downgraded to a tropical depression. Henri made landfall on Sunday afternoon in coastal Rhode Island as a tropical storm, though heavy rain and severe winds had been wrecking southern New England and parts of Long Island throughout the weekend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy