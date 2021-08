Luis Gil posted his third straight scoreless start to begin his career, Luke Voit and Giancarlo Stanton homered, and the New York Yankees beat Boston 2-0 to sweep a doubleheader. The Yankees moved percentage points ahead of the Red Sox for an AL wild-card spot. In the opener, Jonathan Loaisiga stranded the bases loaded in Boston’s final at-bat for a gutsy two-inning save after New York capitalized on a wild outing by Red Sox relievers for a 5-3 victory. The Yankees have won five straight and 12 of 15 to narrowly overtake Boston for second in the AL East — New York is 68-52 and the Red Sox are 69-53.