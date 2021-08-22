Cancel
What was said: Atlanta United 2, D.C. United 1

By Doug Roberson
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 6 days ago
“I don’t look at it from a personal standpoint. I looked at it from an application of the gameplan and what the game was. For me, the game played out how we probably thought it would play out. I thought they were really mature in the performance. We knew this wasn’t going to be easy. Both teams have been through it. They’ve been through it on the road, we’ve fortunately had two home games. This has been a tough week though for the players. I thought they showed a lot of maturity where we had a lot of pressure, but also in the transitions we handled both sides relatively well. We still were able to create chances and be dangerous and stick to our identity. I’m really proud of them, for me that was one of the best feelings I’ve had on the touchline.”

