Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

USS New Hampshire submariner says service made him a better person

By Tomeka Sinclair The Robesonian
Union Leader
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORFOLK, Va. — A Lumberton, N.C. native is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard USS New Hampshire (SSN 778), one of the world's most advanced nuclear-powered submarines. Petty Officer 3rd Class Johnathan Hunt, a 2017 St. Paul High School graduate, joined the Navy 3 1/2 years ago. "I joined the...

www.unionleader.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Submarines#Navy Seals#Attack Submarine#Nuclear Submarine#Uss New Hampshire#The U S Navy#Paul High School#Ssbn#Ssgn#Submarine Forces#Our Submarine Force#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

This Is What The Navy's New Shipboard Electronic Warfare System Can Actually Do

SEWIP Block III is much more than just a naval electronic warfare system. Northrop Grumman's Mike Meaney breaks down its real potential for us. The battle to control the electromagnetic battlefield is jumping into warp speed and these capabilities are especially important for protecting warships against many types of threats, from ever more advanced anti-ship missiles to swarms of drones. The Navy is now on the precipice of receiving the most revolutionary upgrade in electronic warfare capability for its surface fleet in a very long time via the AN/SLQ-32(V)7 Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program Block III, or SEWIP Block III, electronic warfare system.
San Diego, CAPosted by
thedrive

Rare Sight Of Two Supercarriers Docked In San Diego With Their Decks Packed With Aircraft (Updated)

The Abraham Lincoln and the Carl Vinson are readying to deploy and are docked at North Island with their air wings embarked. USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) are both currently docked at Naval Air Station North Island, which sits right across the bay from downtown San Diego. While it is not rare to see two, or even three, supercarriers in port at North Island, what is rare is seeing two of these massive warships sitting side-by-side with their entire air wings embarked. The terrestrial photos come to us courtesy of our friends @Warshipcam and @CJR1321.
Mobile, ALgcaptain.com

Navy Decommissions 2010-Built Littoral Combat Ship ‘USS Independence’

The U.S. Navy has decommissioned the 2010-built USS Independence (LCS 2), the first Independence variant Littoral Combat Ship. The Independence, which was designed to have a service life of 25 years, is being retired early along with the USS Freedom (LCS 1), the first Freedom variant LCS commissioned in 2008, due to budget constraints related to updating its systems to match other ships in the class. Freedom is due to be decommissioned later this year.
MilitaryPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

US Navy Designed Massive Battleships Called Montana-class

During World War 2, our country was battling enemies on multiple fronts. While many American soldiers fought their way through Europe, others where battling on the Pacific Ocean. The US Navy played a huge roll on both fronts. But, the Pacific was where our Navy truly shined. After the attack...
Aerospace & Defenseamericanmilitarynews.com

The US Navy is reversing its fighter-jet design philosophy

The U.S. Navy plans to design a new-generation fighter jet around different types of technology—as opposed to designing an aircraft and then trying to pack it with technology after the fact, a top admiral said. Vice Adm. Dean Peters, the Naval Air Systems Command commander, described a shift in the...
Aerospace & Defensefootballscoop.com

Navy unveils new alternate uniforms inspired by the Marines

The Navy and Air Force uniforms for their game against each other have become some of the most anticipated uniform releases in all of college football, largely due to the thought they each put into it, and the historical significance as well. This morning, Navy revealed their alternates, and they...
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

After Just 11 Years in Service, USS Independence Is Taking an Early Retirement

Last month, the Navy decommissioned the littoral combat ship USS Independence. Designed for the post-9/11 world, the ship served for less than half of its anticipated lifetime. The service is decommissioning the four oldest littoral combat ships, citing high costs for upgrades. The U.S. Navy decommissioned the littoral combat ship...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Mysterious New Electronic Warfare System Spotted On U.S. Navy Aircraft Carriers

An intriguing upgrade has been installed on the USS Carl Vinson and the USS Abraham Lincoln that points to new defensive capabilities. In this day and age, a warship's electronic warfare suite can be even more important than its kinetic capabilities—missiles and guns—when it comes to protecting it from enemy attacks. With America's foes working harder than ever to create weapons that can put the U.S. Navy's most prized vessels, its supercarriers, at risk, electronic warfare "soft kill" defenses are being rapidly enhanced. We have seen multiple new systems, which remain highly ambiguous in terms of their capabilities, appear on American destroyers and cruisers in recent years. Now a new system has emerged on two west coast-based supercarriers, the USS Carl Vinson and the USS Abraham Lincoln, which both recently headed out into the Pacific.
MilitaryPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Watch a Torpedo Destroy Ex-USS Ingraham Frigate

Last week, we covered how the U.S. Navy had conducted a sinking exercise (SINKEX) with a decommissioned frigate. Now, the Navy has released the footage of the multiple strikes that were conducted during the exercise, which ended with an MK48 Advanced Capability Torpedo, breaking the ship. The SINKEX conducted off...
Alabama Stateverticalmag.com

The spinning blades of a helicopter in Afghanistan created an Apache pilot in Alabama

Estimated reading time 10 minutes, 25 seconds. While in Army flight school at Fort Rucker, Alabama, all prospective helicopter pilots hit a point where they need to rank their airframe. In the conventional Army, there are three main rotary-wing airframes used: Chinook, Apache and Black Hawk. Each platform has various models with their own unique mission sets, and for most Army Aviators the airframe that is assigned in flight school will be what they fly for the rest of their military career.
Militaryaerotechnews.com

Navy ship sinks: USS Ingraham sunk during Navy/Marine Corps exercise

The decommissioned U.S. Navy guided missile frigate USS Ingraham was deliberately sunk Aug. 15, 2021. The sinking was part of a U.S. joint forces conducted coordinated multi-domain, multi-axis, long-range maritime strikes in the Hawaiian Islands Operating Area. Units from Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG), Submarine Forces Pacific, 1 Marine Expeditionary...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Ripsaw Unmanned Mini-Tank Sent To The Army's Shooting Range For The First Time

The Ripsaw is better known for its action movie pedigree, but the Army's unmanned version packs a very real 30mm cannon. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. The U.S. Army recently conducted the first live-fire testing with one of its prototype 30mm cannon-armed Ripsaw M5 unmanned mini-tanks, which are derived from a series of vehicles that have probably seen more time on movie screens than on the range.
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

Say Hello to 'Dark Eagle,' the Army’s New Hypersonic Weapon

The U.S. Army's new hypersonic weapon system is officially named "Dark Eagle." Dark Eagle is the land-based counterpart of a weapon set to deploy on Navy destroyers and submarines. The weapon's 1,700-mile range will allow it to strike deep into China from a number of nearby countries. The U.S. Army...
Iowa StateKGLO News

USS Iowa submarine will be first built for coed crew

DES MOINES — When the U.S. Navy submarine that’ll be named after the state of Iowa sets sail for patrol duty in about two years, it will have an important distinction from all previous vessels in the fleet, according to Tom Hudson, executive director of the USS Iowa’s commissioning committee.

Comments / 0

Community Policy