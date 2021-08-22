Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Notebook: Ed Orgeron Recaps LSU Second Scrimmage Standouts, Injuries and the Running Backs

By Zack Nagy
Posted by 
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 5 days ago

The Tigers are roughly halfway done with their 2021 fall camp, and with two scrimmages under their belt, this team is slowly finding their identity. The defense is looking as lethal as ever with defensive coordinator Daronte Jones getting his unit in a groove, but nagging injuries have been a consistent issue throughout camp this August.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron discussed after Saturday’s scrimmage the young running backs continuing to break out of their shells, the severity of a few injuries this team is carrying and who’s been standing out to this point.

Running Backs

Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery didn’t suit up in Saturday’s scrimmage as they both are tending to minor injuries. With the two savvy veterans out, Coach Orgeron has relied on his dynamic freshmen of Armoni Goodwin and Corey Kiner to carry the load along with sophomore stud Josh Williams standing out as of late. Orgeron spoke on the inconsistency of Davis-Price and Emery after Saturday’s scrimmage.

"I believe in them. They're great backs,” Orgeron said. “But we need some consistency out of both of them and really haven't gotten it really in camp."

Williams led all running backs with 66 yards and a touchdown on seven carries, while true freshman Armoni Goodwin ran for 25 yards on six carries and Corey Kiner tallied 15 yards on five rushes.

As the freshmen tandem coined “thunder and lightning” in Goodwin and Kiner continue showing out, this running back room is completely loaded coming into this season. The consistency of Davis-Price and Emery will be a focal point in this offensive scheme as the Tigers begin winding down camp.

Injuries

The nagging injuries in the secondary have been a prominent figure throughout this year’s fall camp. Freshman Sage Ryan, one of the top prospects in the state of Louisiana in the 2021 class, has been sidelined with an injury over the last few weeks.

“Sage has not been practicing much, he has a nagging injury,” Orgeron said. “We feel that it’s going to get better, it’s taking a little time to heal. He should be healed in a couple of weeks.”

The promising freshman has the chance to be one of the next talented defensive backs to come out of Death Valley after he returns from injury.

As for the latest on All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., he looks to return to full form week after next as he's currently nursing a “minor camp injury” throughout fall camp. With many hoping to see the generational talent play both sides of the field this season, Orgeron has remained optimistic on that subject, waiting for him to be 100% before practicing on offense.

Standouts

The consistency of the quarterbacks on Saturday was a focal point as starting quarterback Max Johnson completed 11-of-19 passes for 125 yards and touchdown, while true freshman Garrett Nussmeier connected on 18-of-32 passes for 308 yards and three touchdowns.

Devonta Lee continues to prove his value to this deep receiving corps as the high-flying junior caught five passes for 85 yards along with a remarkable sideline catch to extend a drive.

Malik Nabers caught four passes for 79 yards and a touchdown, while freshman Deion Smith reeled in three catches for 67 yards with a touchdown.

Defensively, the Tigers were paced by safety Jay Ward who had a tremendous day in Tiger Stadium, accounting for eight tackles. True freshman Maason Smith showed out in Saturday’s scrimmage, tallying three sacks on the day while Zavier Carter added two sacks of his own.

Final Thoughts

Dealing with quite a few injuries during camp has given the Tigers a chance to see what their young guys are made of, namely the running backs. As Goodwin and Kiner continue to prove themselves, vital snaps will become a reality for them this season.

The offensive line is still working to get on the same page as the rest of the offense, but it doesn’t appear to be something Orgeron is losing sleep over. With a veteran group, the unit is sure to get their pass protections in check in order to give Max Johnson the time he needs to make plays come Sept. 4th’s season opener.

“We still had some protection problems, but we improved as the day went on,” Orgeron said. “I thought the offense had the better day today, they scored points and made some big plays.”

Saturday’s scrimmage gave Orgeron and his staff a chance to observe the progression they’ve made throughout fall camp as their focus shifts to preparing fully for their showdown against UCLA.

“We had a great scrimmage today and we got what we wanted to out of it,” Orgeron said. “We wanted to have a final great scrimmage, which we did. Now we go into next week focused on game-planning for UCLA.”

Comments / 0

LSUCountry

LSUCountry

Baton Rouge, LA
175
Followers
541
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

LSUCountry is a FanNation channel covering LSU athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Ward
Person
Ed Orgeron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ed Orgeron Recaps Lsu#Tigers#All American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsKPVI Newschannel 6

Orgeron: LSU’s injuries, Derek Stingley playing offense and more

BATON ROUGE, La. - Ed Orgeron held his first news conference since the beginning of preseason practice Thursday night. LSU’s coach updated the status of a few players out with injuries, the team’s COVID-19 vaccination numbers and the idea of cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. getting a crack at offense, among other topics. Read the highlights below.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Ed Orgeron offers timetable around Myles Brennan's return to LSU

A little more than 2 weeks ago, Myles Brennan broke his left arm, and needed surgery to repair it. While the initial shock has worn off, Brennan is working his way back to the field, and coach Ed Orgeron on Wednesday to reporters offered a loose timeline for when he may get back in action.
College Sports247Sports

Everything Ed Orgeron said after Thursday's LSU practice

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron met with the media Thursday night to break down fall camp ahead of Saturday's scrimmage in Tiger Stadium. Here's everything Orgeron said on his Zoom press conference. Opening statement: "Today was the first full day of pads. Yesterday, had a day off. Put in redzone...
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Ed Orgeron shares scrimmage stats from LSU QBs Max Johnson, Garrett Nussmeier

After Myles Brennan suffered an injury earlier this month, LSU’s starting quarterback job went to Max Johnson by default. Johnson is very deserving of the position, though, as he led the Tigers to a couple of late wins during the 2020 season. Behind Johnson, LSU’s QB depth is razor thin, with freshman Garrett Nussmeier serving as the main backup.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Ed Orgeron's biggest concern may alter scrimmage plans as LSU ramps up for UCLA

In recent days, LSU has dealt with a run of rainy weather that has forced the Tigers inside to practice like they did on Wednesday. But the larger issue, and something that could change how the Tigers scrimmage on Saturday is injuries along the offensive line. The latest example coach Ed Orgeron told reporters about on Wednesday evening was Anthony Bradford, who may be out “about a week.” Still, Orgeron said he’s hopeful that all the offensive linemen will be back ready to go for UCLA, but several are dealing with at least something that is limiting them.
NFL247Sports

Ed Orgeron addresses injuries, Kayshon Boutte, overtime changes and more

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron met with the media Wednesday night after practice to share the latest on fall camp. Here's everything he said on injuries, position battles, leadership and more on his Zoom call. Opening statement: "We put in the short yardage. Yesterday we had a tremendous scrimmage. Guys...
College Sportsandthevalleyshook.com

Ed Orgeron Recaps LSU’s First Padded Practice of 2021

LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron met with reporters on Thursday to recap LSU’s first day of padded practice and looked ahead toward the team’s first scrimmage later on Saturday. Wounded Tigers. The biggest piece of news coming out of Orgeron’s presser is his squad is a little banged up....
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

Ed Orgeron on LSU quarterback battle after Saturday night scrimmage

A quarterback battle could be brewing in Baton Rouge. After Saturday’s scrimmage, Ed Orgeron spoke on the performances of quarterbacks Max Johnson and Garrett Nussmeier. First, Nussmeier has done nothing but impress this summer for the Tigers. The freshman continued that trend on Saturday, throwing for 225 yards and 3 touchdowns in the scrimmage.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Ed Orgeron praises QB Garrett Nussmeier after big scrimmage performance

When Myles Brennan went down with an injury earlier during fall camp, many fans and analysts were concerned where that left the LSU Tigers in terms of QB depth. All of a sudden, freshman Garrett Nussmeier was the backup to starter Max Johnson. Many wondered if he was ready for the backup role, but he’s been playing well this fall camp.
College Sports247Sports

Everything Ed Orgeron said after LSU's first scrimmage of fall camp

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron met with the media on Saturday after the first scrimmage of fall camp for the Tigers. Here's everything he said on his Zoom call. Opening statement: "We had our first scrimmage, preseason game No. 1. Tiger Stadium. Outstanding day. A lot of hard work. Our guys had a lot of enthusiasm. There was a lot of preparation for today. I thought our coaches did a tremendous job getting our guys ready. We mainly practiced 1st, 2nd, 3rd down and redzone. That was an emphasis of the day.
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

Paul Finebaum talks LSU’s season, Ed Orgeron’s job security

After a storybook national championship year in 2019, the LSU Tigers had their first season at or below .500 since 1999. Granted, it took place in the middle of a pandemic, so whether it would have ended at 5-5 for the Tigers in a normal year we will never know. Regardless, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron needs a big season in 2021 to fend off hot seat rumors and return the Tigers to national contention.

Comments / 0

Community Policy