Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Haitian gang boss offers to help in quake relief efforts

By Evens Sanon, Marko Alvarez 
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLES CAYES, Haiti — A gang leader is offering a truce as well as help for communities in southwestern Haiti that were shattered by an earthquake, raising a glimmer of hope for relief operations that have been disrupted by the looting of aid trucks and other disorder. It remained to...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Gang#Haitians#Earthquake#Civil Protection Agency#Purse#Bergeaud#Roman Catholic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
EnvironmentMinneapolis Star Tribune

'We're on our own' in stricken Haiti

TOIRAC, Haiti – The destruction was everywhere, the help nowhere. Days after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake devastated the western part of Haiti's southern peninsula, the hillside village of Toirac had yet to be visited by any emergency authorities or aid groups. At least 20 Toirac villagers who had been attending...
HomelessPosted by
AFP

Haitian women, left homeless by quake, fear rape

Vesta Guerrier survived Haiti's massive earthquake this month but it flattened her home and she has since been living at a makeshift camp with the fear she could be raped at any time. We need tents so we can go back to living at home with our families," said Francise Dorismond, who is three months pregnant. 
Environmentphillytrib.com

'We are always on our knees:' Local Haitians react to earthquake on island

Resident Sam Woodmark blamed the Haitian government for the destruction brought by the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that hit the island nation this weekend. While he sat in his idling car on the 6300 block of Rising Sun Avenue on Monday, Woodmark, who immigrated to the U.S. in 1997, says the Haitian officials failed to safeguard and prepare the island for another earthquake following the 2010 temblor.
EnvironmentBirmingham Star

FIRST VIDEOS show widespread destruction after Haiti earthquake

With the dust still settling after a powerful 7.2 earthquake struck Haiti, video footage captured the devastation wrought on the Caribbean nation, as reports claimed hospitals are being overwhelmed with the injured. Haiti was shaken on Saturday by a major earthquake, which hit the southern peninsula of the island nation...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Atlantic

Photos: A Horrific Earthquake in Haiti

On Saturday morning, a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck Haiti, centered about 90 miles west of the capital of Port-au-Prince, damaging hotels, churches, and numerous homes. Reuters reports that local authorities said more than 700 people were killed, and at least 1,800 were injured. Collected below are early images from the scene, mostly in the cities of Jeremie and Les Cayes.
WorldWashington Post

Living in the rubble: Portraits of Haiti’s earthquake survivors

CAVAILLON, Haiti — Makeshift tents occupy soccer fields. Cinder blocks from demolished homes surround mattresses and blankets cover grassy parks. In Haiti, earthquake survivors have nowhere to go, so they are finding ways to live outside. Haitians were already beleaguered by chronic poverty, rising violence and political instability, deepened in...
EnvironmentCape May County Herald

Local Volunteers Prepare to Help Haiti After Earthquake

COURT HOUSE - While the devastation of a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti Aug. 14 is nearly 1,400 miles away, the loss of people, homes and other buildings hits close to home, as many local volunteers have traveled there through various church ministries to build homes and teach Haitians how to be self-sufficient.
WorldUS News and World Report

Haitians Seek Help at Overwhelmed Hospitals After Quake, Deaths Top 1,400

LES CAYES, Haiti (Reuters) -Doctors in Haiti battled on Monday in makeshift tents to save the lives of hundreds of injured people, including young children and the elderly, outside hospitals overwhelmed by a major earthquake that killed at least 1,419 people. Saturday's 7.2 magnitude quake brought down tens of thousands...
EnvironmentKait 8

Haiti raises earthquake death toll, passes 2,200

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A Haitian gang leader on Sunday offered a truce and help for communities shattered by a devastating earthquake — potentially offering a break for a relief effort that has been plagued by hijacked aid trucks and disorder. The offer came as many Haitians resumed services in...
Environmentnationalgeographic.com

A week after Haiti’s deadly earthquake, hope is hard to find

Haitians are scrambling for food, shelter, and health care as the ongoing pandemic, natural disasters and a presidential assassination take their toll. Jeremie, HaitiHaiti, it seems, is a magnet for disasters. The Caribbean nation, with a long history of political turmoil and instability, is now contending with successive natural disasters...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Morgues fill to capacity in Haitian town hard-hit by quake

LES CAYES, Haiti, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Bodies lay in the courtyard of one morgue in the southern Haitian city of Les Cayes on Wednesday as funeral directors struggled to cope with the arrival of corpses following a devastating earthquake that killed nearly 2,000 people. Morgues in the bustling port...
EnvironmentThe New Yorker

After the Earthquake, a Mayor in Haiti Struggles to Console His Town

In January, 2010, Edwin Ceide was on vacation with his family, in Norway, when the earthquake struck Léogâne, Haiti. He had left just days before; if he had remained in Port-au-Prince, he told me, “My kids, my family, we all would be dead.” The losses in his neighborhood were immense. A close friend’s wife and son died in the rubble of their two-story home. The friend, who survived, spent three days buried with them, until a tractor cleared the debris. One of the children of a neighbor—“a ten-year-old child who was the friend of my kids,” Ceide said—was tasked with burning the uncovered bodies. “In a cold way, like a grown adult, he tells me that everybody is dying and we need to burn the bodies,” Ceide recalled. “I started crying because now I realized how people change.”
EnvironmentBrainerd Dispatch

Haitians scramble to rescue survivors from ruins of major quake

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Haitians labored overnight to pick through shattered buildings in search of friends and relatives trapped in the rubble after a devastating earthquake struck the Caribbean country on Saturday, killing more than 300 people and injuring many more. The 7.2 magnitude quake flattened hundreds of homes...
Advocacyunicefusa.org

UNICEF Delivers for Families Hit by Earthquake in Haiti

UNICEF is reaching families with critical emergency supplies and humanitarian assistance after a powerful earthquake rocked southwestern Haiti on August 14. The quake killed more than 2,000, injured over 12,000 and left thousands in urgent need of food, water, sanitation, hygiene and water. UNICEF estimates that 1.2 million people, including 540,000 children, are affected. Damage to infrastructure is also significant: 130,000 houses, 94 schools and 1,800 water supply systems were completely or partially destroyed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy