Tracking Henri: Widespread flooding likely along with high winds and surge for Northeast
WASHINGTON (7News) — Henri is now a Tropical Storm which will make landfall this morning likely near Rhode Island. The storm is still moving quickly north-northwest this morning at 16 mph with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. Storm surge, high winds and areas of flooding will be felt throughout New England today as the storm is forecast to move inland and weaken into a Tropical Depression overnight.wjla.com
