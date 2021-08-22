Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Indian Lake Cross Country Competes at Preseason State Meet

peakofohio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndian Lake varsity cross country teams ran at the OHSAA preseason state meet at Fortress Obetz on Saturday, August 21st. There were 278 finishers in the D2/D3 team race. The Laker girls finished 19th of 28 teams. Chloe Sparks was 85th (24:33), Hannah Metzger 120th (25:46), Elayna Richardson 138th (26:18), Rachel Wahl 157th (27:05), KaiLea Miller 191st (28:40), Makayla Motter 211st (29:50) and Maggie Reese 269th (36:55).

www.peakofohio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Laker Girls#Ohsaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
mahometdaily.com

MSJHS Cross Country captures dual-meet victory

The Bulldogs opened their girls’ cross-country season on Tuesday (Aug 17) with a dual-meet victory at Tolono Unity. M-S had 11 of the first 15 finishers and won the dual meet for seventh- and eighth-grade runners, 25-34. Eighth-grader Madalyn Marx was the runner-up in the 2-mile race and the first...
northfieldathletics.com

NHS Boys Middle School Cross Country finishes 3rd in County Meet.

Manchester hosted the Boys Wabash County Cross Country Championships tonight in near perfect weather conditions. The Norse ran very well for their first meet of the season. In a tight race they were only 4 points away from 2nd as Wabash dominated the event winning the championship. Earning All County honors with a 6th place finish was Tate Barlow. Bode Sorg and Elijah Gahl finished 11th and 12th respectively running in their very first race ever. Rounding out the scoring for the Norse Wyatt Bucher and Kourtland Pratt finished 16th and 17th, with Bucher turning in a life-time best time on the night. The season looks bright as the boys will continue to work hard and improve over the next several weeks.
Guthrie Center, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

ACGC girls cross country has goal of top ten state finish

(Guthrie Center) The ACGC girls cross country team is coming off of a 5th place finish at last year’s state meet. The Chargers lose their top two finishers in Fort Dodge last year and four seniors from their lineup. While the team does have a different look to it than last season, coach Colin Shawgo is still bullish on what they can accomplish. “I really think that the girls team has a lot of potential. We graduated quite a bit of our talent and we had a couple girls that ended up not going out this year so we have a fairly inexperienced and young squad, but it’s a squad that has a lot of potential. From camp to our first practices they’ve been really killing it. I’m really excited to see what they can do. I have really high expectations for them and they have really high expectations for themselves and when you have those two things it often times leads to a lot of success.”
Illinois StatePantagraph

4 from area join Illinois State track/cross country teams

Four athletes from Pantagraph area high schools were among 44 new additions to the Illinois State track and field and cross country teams announced Tuesday. Normal West high jumper Kenzie Klink, Bloomington distance runner Kaitlin Skeate, GCMS hurdler Isaiah Chatman and Olympia distance runner Charlie Kistner are part of Coach Jeff Bovee’s recruiting class.
Carroll County, VAthecarrollnews.com

Cavs sweep opening cross country meet

The Cavalier cross country team takes to the course at its season opener on August 25, winning four of the top five spots in the varsity boys’ race. It was Carroll’s youth that led the way in the big win with freshman Samuel Collins winning the boys’ race by more than 45 seconds.
valleynewstoday.com

Shenandoah to host early bird cross country meet Tuesday

Several southwest Iowa cross country programs travel to Shenandoah Tuesday evening as the Mustang and Fillie cross country teams host their annual early bird meet. There will be just two races at the meet with the girls race taking place at 5 p.m. and the boys at 5:45. Each team is allowed unlimited entries in both races with the top five runners counting for team placing.
Sportswebcenterfairbanks.com

110 runners participate at first Region VI cross country meet of the year

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - High school students return to the classroom - or laptop - this week to open a new year. Before their first assignment, 110 cross country runners from eight different schools roamed the UAF Trails Saturday for the West Valley Invite, the first meet of the season for interior athletes.
Posted by
Daily Herald

Boys cross country: Grayslake Central at head of class in Lake County

It could be a banner year for the Grayslake Central boys cross country team. After finishing second in the Northern Lake County Conference, winning the Class 2A Antioch regional and finishing seventh at the sectional last fall, coach James Centella welcomes back five of its top six runners, including postseason stalwarts Bryan Vale (senior, regional champion, sectional runner-up) and Trey Sato (sophomore, regional runner-up). Sophomores Will Welty and John Vagnoni will be strong as well. Vale, Sato and Vagnoni were part of Central's state-qualifying 3,200 relay team this spring.
coastalpoint.com

Indians looking for more depth on its cross-country roster

Cross-country is usually a difficult sport to get student-athletes to participate in year-in and year-out. That is certainly the case perennially for the Indian River High School program, and they’re now looking to replace seven of 11 seniors from last year’s roster on the boys’ side of things. With only Brynn Crandell and Heather Smyth on the 2020 girls’ roster, looking to add some depth to that team is also a focus for this season.
Sportsrensselaercentral.com

Girls Cross Country Team Competes at the North White Invite.

Senior Amzie Maienbrook led the lady Bombers at the North White Invite last Saturday. Amzie was the race runner-up. Amzie covered the course in a time of 20:27. She was followed by. Audrey Davisson in 8th. Elizabeth Knoth 9th. Annalise Yeager 12th. Gracie Castle 28th. Liberty Bate 35th. Anna Black...
peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine Chieftains Boys Cross Country Wins Another Championship

The Bellefontaine Chieftain boys cross country team yesterday battled the searing 90 plus degree heat index weather and reeled in a championship out of the 14 participating teams. The course was 3,000 meters. There were 140 runners in the race. The Chieftain finishers were:. 3. Connor Skidmore 10:08.5. 6. Marcel...
Toledo Blade

Perrysburg girls cross country third at season-opening meet

OBETZ, Ohio — The Perrysburg girls cross country team opened its season with a third-place finish Saturday at the OHSAA Early Season Invitational at Fortress Obetz, the site of November’s state championship meet. The Yellow Jackets finished third in the Division I girls meet with 188 points, behind meet winner...
Niwot, COlhvc.com

All signs point to repeat state titles for Niwot cross country in 2021

Another championship sweep for Niwot at the 2021 Class 4A cross country meet isn't a foregone conclusion, but it's hard to dismiss the strong evidence in favor of it. Returning to the varsity are two of Colorado's fastest high school distance runners in Zane Bergen and Mia Prok, plus a battle-hardened pack of veterans that is still in shape from the Cougars' recent title run at the state track and field championships. Add to that a coach looking to list another two state titles on his resume, and you have a result that is strongly correlated with ending the season on the top of the Class 4A podium.
KVOE

Emporia State Cross Country holds intrasquad and alumni run

The Emporia State Cross Country team held an intrasquad and alumni run Sunday. Jenna Ramsey a redshirt freshman won the combined race. Hannah Showalter finished in 2nd place. She is looking forward to the season. Matthew Maki had the fastest time in the mens race. In 2019 he earned All-MIAA...
kinyradio.com

Crimson Bears Sweep First Cross-Country Meet with Falcons

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - It was a three-peat of cross-country race winners for Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé in the first meet of the season on Saturday on the Historic Treadwell Mine Trail at Douglas’ Sandy Beach (A Kax Yaa Andagan Ye). The Sayeik Invitational meet featured senior Aubrey Hekkers...
Victoria Advocate

Shiner girls cross country ranked No. 1 in state

SHINER — This summer, Shiner took a break from its regular cross country workouts. The Lady Comanches had made the playoffs in almost every sport in 2020-21 and were finally getting a chance to rest their legs. In cross country, the Shiner girls had won the Region IV championship and...
radionwtn.com

UC Cross Country Medals, Volleyball To Meet Henry Co. Next

Union City, Tenn.–A number of Union City Middle School cross country runners medaled in their first outing of the season Thursday at Dresden. Essentially all UC participants improved on their individual times from their respective jamboree outings last weekend. The Top 20 in each race medaled. No official team results...
Woodlands Online& LLC

Dragon Volleyball Is 3-0, Football and Cross Country Teams Are Ready to Compete

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Dragon Volleyball Is 3-0, Football and Cross Country Teams Are Ready to Compete. Results from the week of August 16, 2021. Dragon Volleyball is currently 3-0 and ready to hit the road this week. 8/17 vs. Northland Christian • 3-0 W (Northland Christian is the defending...

Comments / 0

Community Policy