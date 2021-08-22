Indian Lake Cross Country Competes at Preseason State Meet
Indian Lake varsity cross country teams ran at the OHSAA preseason state meet at Fortress Obetz on Saturday, August 21st. There were 278 finishers in the D2/D3 team race. The Laker girls finished 19th of 28 teams. Chloe Sparks was 85th (24:33), Hannah Metzger 120th (25:46), Elayna Richardson 138th (26:18), Rachel Wahl 157th (27:05), KaiLea Miller 191st (28:40), Makayla Motter 211st (29:50) and Maggie Reese 269th (36:55).www.peakofohio.com
