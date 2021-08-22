Mariah Carey Unveils New 'Black Irish' Liqueur to Honor Her Multi-Cultural Heritage

The following article includes mentions of mental health issues and allegations of domestic abuse and child abuse. Mariah Carey just might be the most popular, successful, and famous pop star and R&B singer of all time. Since debuting with the sultry, soulful "Vision of Love" in 1990, Carey has lorded over the pop charts and pop culture, selling more than 60 million albums, helping to introduce hip-hop elements into mainstream pop, and taking a whopping 19 songs to No. 1, as of this writing, including "Someday," "Fantasy," "One Sweet Day," "Honey," "Emotions," and "We Belong Together." She did it all with a charismatic, confident spirit and a positively otherworldly voice. But then, this self-proclaimed diva is a lot of things. Somewhat improbably, she also happens to simultaneously be a sex symbol, a fashion icon, a tabloid fixture, and an indelible part of how millions of people celebrate Christmas each year.