Mariah Carey Unveils New 'Black Irish' Liqueur to Honor Her Multi-Cultural Heritage

By Siba Mosana
 5 days ago
Yet another star has joined the spirits business, except it’s a little more personal this time. Mariah Carey recently unveiled her ‘Black Irish’ liqueur, which honors her Black-Venezuelan and Irish heritage. The booze business is booming, with celebrities trying to get their hands on their own premium spirits brands. Everyone...

