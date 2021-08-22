Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Natick, MA

Mary Ellen Crawford Ames, 103, Retired Wellesley College Director of Admissions

By editor
Posted by 
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 5 days ago

NATICK – Mary Ellen Crawford Ames of Natick, passed away at her home on Tuesday August 17, 2021 in her 103rd year. Daughter of the late Lawrence Pears Crawford and Ruby Dorothea (Bergeson). Beloved wife of the late George Henry Ames. Devoted mother of Lawrence Ames and his wife Jay Hale of Francestown NH, Robert C. Ames and his wife Pamela Nation of Missoula MT, and Mark Ames, late of Wilson WY. Sister of the late Jack Crawford, and Bill and Eugene Crawford. Proud grandmother of Ellery Ames of CA, Mason Ames of Quebec, Jesse Nation-Ames of MT, and Adam Nation-Ames, late of Francestown NH. Great-grandmother of Billie Rose, Adalin, and Julianna Ames.

framinghamsource.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Natick, MA
Obituaries
City
Natick, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Mason
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wellesley College#College Admissions#Ellen Crawford#Adalin#Wellesley Ma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Framingham, MAPosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Mentors Wanted For Mazie Program

FRAMINGHAM – The Mazie Mentoring Program helps aspiring Framingham, Waltham, and Marlborough high school students set and achieve goals, graduate from high school, prepare to apply to college or other post-secondary training, and experience success. The Mazie Mentoring Program fulfills the legacy of John Andrew Mazie, a man who was...
Natick, MAPosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Paul C.M. Hilton, 61, Electrical Engineer

NATICK – On Monday, August 16th, 2021, Paul Hilton, loving common-law partner, brother, father, grandfather, and uncle passed away at the age of 61 surrounded by his family. Ever since his birth in Southsea, England on May 24th 1960, he had a keen fascination with the world around him. From an early age, Paul loved taking things apart and putting them back together.
Framingham, MAPosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Gregory Lane, 66, Naval Veteran

FRAMINGHAM – Gregory Lane, 66, of Framingham, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday August 14, 2021. He is a Vietnam Era Navy Veteran. Son of the late Edward P. Lane Sr. and Ann E. (Nielsen) Lane. Brother of the late John J Lane III and Edward P. Lane Jr. He leaves behind his sisters Ann E. Tucker of Marlborough, Reta Lane of Saxonville, Stephanie E. Lane of Marlborough and three brothers Mark N. Lane of Marlborough, Alan D. Lane and his wife Gail M. Lane of Fremont NH and Kevin J. Lane and his wife Sally A. Lane of Tamworth NH. He is survived by many loving nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.

Comments / 0

Community Policy