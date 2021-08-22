Mary Ellen Crawford Ames, 103, Retired Wellesley College Director of Admissions

NATICK – Mary Ellen Crawford Ames of Natick, passed away at her home on Tuesday August 17, 2021 in her 103rd year. Daughter of the late Lawrence Pears Crawford and Ruby Dorothea (Bergeson). Beloved wife of the late George Henry Ames. Devoted mother of Lawrence Ames and his wife Jay Hale of Francestown NH, Robert C. Ames and his wife Pamela Nation of Missoula MT, and Mark Ames, late of Wilson WY. Sister of the late Jack Crawford, and Bill and Eugene Crawford. Proud grandmother of Ellery Ames of CA, Mason Ames of Quebec, Jesse Nation-Ames of MT, and Adam Nation-Ames, late of Francestown NH. Great-grandmother of Billie Rose, Adalin, and Julianna Ames.