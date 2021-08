WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - This weekend marks 10 years since Tropical Storm Irene hit Vermont and communities statewide are remembering the wrath and recovery. One of the enduring images from the disaster was the Village of Waterbury’s flooded streets and the state office complex and hospital underwater. “The day after is what’s most vivid in my mind,” said Waterbury Municipal Manager Bill Shepeluk, whose three decades of town management in Vermont could have prepared him for Irene’s wrath. “It was surreal... the emotions were overwhelming to see what had happened.”