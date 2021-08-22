NFL DFS, Preseason Week 2: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks for Sunday, Aug. 22
The 2021 NFL preseason continues on Sunday and 49ers vs. Chargers will have the spotlight to themselves on Sunday night with a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff scheduled at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers are coming off a 13-6 win in their preseason opener, while the 49ers lost 19-16 to the Chiefs. In Week 2, both teams are expected to give their starters a bit more run but NFL daily Fantasy players would still be wise to focus on reserves who are more likely to receive the bulk of the playing time.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0