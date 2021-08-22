NFL DFS, Preseason Week 2: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks for Sunday, Aug. 22

Fantasy Football is fun, but do not be the guy standing on the side of the road in a dress holding a sign that reads “I lost Fantasy Football.” We are trying to help you out, and I am going out on a limb by predicting five players I think will struggle to put up big numbers in 2021. As you can see in the photo above, I am not to fond of Michael Thomas in New Orleans. I think this is going to be an ugly season for the Saints.