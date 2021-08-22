Cancel
Josephine Baker is 1st Black woman given Paris burial honor

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
PARIS — (AP) — The remains of American-born singer and dancer Josephine Baker will be reinterred at the Pantheon monument in Paris, making the entertainer who is a World War II hero in France the first Black woman to get the country’s highest honor.

Le Parisien newspaper reported Sunday that French President Emmanuel Macron decided to organize a ceremony on November 30 at the Paris monument, which houses the remains of scientist Marie Curie, French philosopher Voltaire, writer Victor Hugo and other French luminaries.

The presidential palace confirmed the newspaper's information.

After her death in 1975, Baker was buried in Monaco, dressed in a French military uniform with the medals she received for her role as part of the French Resistance during the war.

Baker will be the fifth woman to be honored with a Pantheon burial, and will also be the first artist.

Holocaust survivor Simone Veil, one of France’s most revered politicians, was buried at the Pantheon in 2018. The other women are two who fought with the French Resistance during World War II — Germaine Tillion and Genevieve de Gaulle-Anthonioz — and Nobel Prize-winning chemist Curie.

The monument also holds the remains of 72 men.

Born in St. Louis, Missouri, Baker became a megastar in the 1930s especially in France, where she moved in 1925 as she was seeking to flee racism and segregation in the United States.

Baker quickly became famous for her “banana skirt” dance routines and wowed audiences at the Theatre des Champs-Elysees and later at the Folies Bergere in Paris.

She became a French citizen after her marriage to industrialist Jean Lion in 1937.

During WWII, she joined the French Resistance. Amid other missions, she collected information from German officials she met at parties and carried messages hidden in her underwear to England and other countries, using her star status to justify her travels.

A civil right activist, she took part in 1963 in the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who made his “I Have A Dream” speech.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

The Week

France to re-bury U.S.-born Josephine Baker alongside other French luminaries in Pantheon

France's presidential palace confirmed Sunday that Josephine Baker, a U.S.-born dancer and civil rights activist who became a French citizen in 1937, will be laid to rest in the Pantheon alongside other French heroes like Voltaire, Victor Hugo, and Marie Curie. Baker, who died in Paris in 1975 and is currently buried in Monaco, will be the first Black woman and first entertainer buried in the Pantheon, and only the fifth woman given that honor, alongside 72 men. The funeral, first reported by France's Le Parisien newspaper, will take place Nov. 30.
Josephine Baker to enter French Pantheon of national heroes

American-born French dancer Josephine Baker will be inducted into the Pantheon, an honour reserved for France's national heroes, on November 30. The move recognises her courage in actively resisting Nazi Germany during World War II. Franco-American dancer and singer Josephine Baker, a prominent figure in the French Resistance during World...
Josephine Baker Is Still Breaking Barriers Becoming First Black Woman To Enter The Panthéon

Baker will officially be laid to rest on November 30, becoming the fifth woman and first entertainer to be honored with a Panthéon burial. Josephine Baker became an iconic symbol during the Jazz Age and the Roaring Twenties for her groundbreaking acting career. The legendary dancer and civil rights activist was the first Black woman to star in a major studio production in the 1927 silent film “Siren of the Tropics.” She portrayed a West Indian girl named Papitou who falls in love with a French man.
Josephine Baker to be re-interred in the Paris Panthéon

France is to induct the first black woman into a mausoleum for its most distinguished citizens. Josephine Baker, the American-born dancer, World War Two resistance fighter and civil rights activist, will be re-interred at the Pantheon in an official ceremony this autumn. Activists celebrated President Emmanuel Macron's decision to honour...
Musical legend Josephine Baker to enter France's Pantheon

The remains of Josephine Baker, a famed French-American dancer, singer and actress who also fought in the French resistance during WWII, will be moved to the Pantheon mausoleum in November, an aide to President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday. It will make Baker, who was born in Missouri in 1906 and...
Josephine Baker receives one of France’s highest honors 46 years after her death

(PARIS) — France will pay tribute to American-born entertainer Josephine Baker, making her the first Black woman to enter France’s Pantheon, in the heart of Paris. She is “the embodiment of the French spirit” who “deserves the recognition of her motherland,” the Elysée Palace said in a statement. France will hold a ceremony in the artist’s honor presided by Emmanuel Macron on Nov. 30.
Opinion: A New Spirit Joins The Panthéon

Some of the most esteemed figures in the history of France, including Voltaire, Victor Hugo, Marie Curie, Jean-Jacques Rousseau and Simone Veil, are interred in the Panthéon in Paris. And now a new spirit will join them: an entertainer, activist, and agent of the French resistance. Josephine Baker was born...
South African photojournalist John Parkin dies at age 63

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African photographer John Parkin, who covered the country’s anti-apartheid struggle, its first democratic elections, and the presidency of Nelson Mandela, has died at the age of 63. Parkin had long battled cancer and died Monday, according to his daughter. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights...
George And Willie Muse, The Black Brothers Who Were Kidnapped By The Circus And Billed As ‘Martians’

Born with a rare form of albinism in the Jim Crow South, George and Willie Muse were spotted by a cruel showman and forced into a life of exploitation. In America’s era of sideshow “freaks” in the early 20th century, many people were bought, sold, and exploited like prizes for indifferent circus promotors. And perhaps no performer’s tale is as harrowing as that of George and Willie Muse.
The Story of the Black Woman Who Rose From Enslavement to Became LA’s Real Estate Tycoon: Biddy Mason

Bridget ‘Biddy’ Mason was born to a slave family in Georgia on the 25th of August, 1818. Like any other slave born at her time, she did not get to enjoy her childhood. She was enslaved at birth. When Bridget turned eighteen, she was gifted to a young Mississippian couple, Robert and Rebecca Smith, as a ‘wedding gift’. The several families she worked for changed her beautiful name Bridget to ‘Biddy’. Her life was not unique. Every slave from the South was treated similarly. They were brought, sold, or gifted — treated like property devoid of human rights.
Nazi Artifacts Were Just Found Stashed in an Unassuming House in Hagen, Germany

Nazi artifacts, which have recently been popping up more frequently on the auction circuit and in instances of high-stakes museum theft, are also continuously coming to light for the first time: Sebastian Yurtseven, a teacher in Germany, was recently helping to clean his aunt’s house in Hagen, Germany when he happened upon a stash of Nazi artifacts hidden behind the wall. The items that Yurtseven discovered include a portrait of Adolf Hitler, medallions and badges decorated with eagles and swastikas, gas masks, documents and a revolver. In the aftermath of the discovery, researchers have come to understand an extraordinary fact about Yurtseven’s aunt’s house.
Trove of Roman Weapons Unearthed at Ancient Settlement in Spain

Researchers surveying the ancient Talayotic settlement of Son Catlar in Menorca, Spain, have unearthed a cache of Roman military equipment dated to around 100 B.C. As Antoni Agüera reports for Ultima Hora, scholars from the universities of Alicante, Murcia, Granada and Cadiz, as well as the Ciutadella Museum, discovered the trove earlier this month. Among the objects found at the site, which is located on one of Spain’s Balearic Islands, were projectiles, arrowheads, knives, surgical supplies and a bronze spatula.
Jon Lindbergh, aviator’s son who took to the sea, dies

Jon Lindbergh, an acclaimed deep-sea diver and underwater demolition expert whose life as the son of Col. Charles A. Lindbergh was shaped by the height of fame and the depths of tragedy that his family experienced, died on July 29 at his home in Lewisburg, West Virginia. He was 88.
Cave Drawings Discovered in Southern Spain Might Be the Oldest Art in the World

Red drawings found in a cave in the Caves of Ardales in southern Spain indicate prehistoric humans may not have been so different from the modern ones. A scientific study corroborated by the University of Barcelona and other European laboratories says the red marks found inside this cave were actually an early recipe for paint.
Ancient Roman Relic Unearthed In England Shows British Prisoners Were Executed By Lions

The key handle was found at an excavation in Leicester and depicts a scraggly-haired man being devoured by a lion. Despite falling nearly 1,600 years ago, the Roman Empire was so dominant and expansive that relics of its reign keep surfacing today. Discovered only five years ago in Leicester, England, a bronze key handle has now shed light on how ruthless that reign really was — as it depicts lions being used in human executions in Roman Britain.
The African American Heritage Flag: Meaning and origin explained

What is the African American Heritage Flag? Many people are discovering this symbol of the African American community for the first time. We take a closer look at the origin of this flag, as well as what it represents. What are the origins of the African American Heritage Flag?. The...
On This Day: Louis Mountbatten assassinated

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1859, the first successful oil well in the United States was drilled near Titusville, Pa. In 1883, the most powerful volcanic eruption in recorded history occurred on Krakatoa, a small, uninhabited island west of Sumatra in Indonesia. In 1928, the...
Queer Women and Lesbians on the Land

Today we focus on young queer and lesbian women who are creating alternative communities on both rural and urban land. First we talk to Claire Ryan about her experience living on Outland, which is 1,000 acres of women’s land in New Mexico founded over 30 years ago by Jae Haggard, editor of Maize, the lesbian country magazine and communication hub for women living or interested in living on Land, and her partner at the time, Lee.

