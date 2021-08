NICHOLAS BRENDON BUSTED: Buffy the Vampire star alum Nicholas Brendon was arrested for obtaining drugs by fraud in Indiana, TMZ reports. He was caught driving erratically, and when police pulled him over they say they noticed him sweating profusely and "appeared nervous due to a visibly racing pulse on his neck and shaking hands." He then gave them a California ID with the name Kelton Schultz; they say he claimed Kelton was his twin. Then, they found a "small plastic bag that contained crystal/powder residue" and a pill bottle in a bag with a medication prescribed to "Nicholas Bender." More drugs were found and he was arrested for failure to identify and obtaining a prescription by fraud.