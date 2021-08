The Baseball Hall of Fame might not call for Roger Clemens, and the former Boston Red Sox ace is OK with that. Clemens will be on the ballot for the 10th and final time in 2022 and with a record seven Cy Young Awards, as well as 354 wins (ninth all-time) and 4,672 strikeouts (third all-time), Clemens is a no-brainer Hall-of-Fame inductee on paper. But Clemens’ legacy is tainted by allegations he used performance-enhancing drugs after being named in the Mitchell Report, claims he has repeatedly denied.