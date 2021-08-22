Looking Out: Tennessee people, lakes are different from those in Michigan

My siblings, Susie and Bill, both live on TVA (Tennesee Valley Authority) lakes in, of all places, Tennessee. These lakes are not like our lakes in Michigan. They are dammed up rivers in a mountainous region. They are very long, quite narrow and incredibly twisty, windy, steep-banked things. There are many branches where little streams used to join the river that is now disguised as a lake. They are fractal geometry at work.