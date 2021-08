For more than 13 years, members of the Glenfield Park Conservancy say, 12 street lights located in the Glen area of Glenfield Park have been out of service. It’s an issue the group’s members say is just one of many problems caused by years of neglect at the Essex County-owned park. And they say PSE&G is unable to replace the lights until pathways are cleared of Japanese Knotweed that has taken over more than an acre of the Glen, as well as large fallen trees and other obstructions.