Summer Slam crowd largely maskless

By Sean DeLancey
Posted by 
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 6 days ago


Another large sporting event in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium passed Saturday with WWE Summer Slam, and 51,326 people were in the stands.

Despite a mask mandate in Clark County, a high risk area for the spread of the coronavirus according to the CDC, many people removed their mask once the event began stoking further fear of the disease's spread.

Masks have been an issue at the stadium since the first large sporting event, the Gold Cup, saw more than 65,000 people fill the stands with most removing their masks during the championship match between the US and Mexico.

Governor Steve Sisolak complained about the lax mask enforcement in seats before announcing a new state policy where organizers of events of more than 4,000 people could lift the mask mandate but only if they verify that everyone in attendance has been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

RELATED: Many soccer fans seen without masks at Allegiant Stadium

So far, The Las Vegas Raiders, NAB Show, and CES convention are some groups that have opted to mandate and check for vaccines at their events.

The first Raiders game at Allegiant stadium under the new policy will be September 13 on Monday Night Football airing on KTNV channel 13.

