Maryland State

New vaccine milestone: 80 percent of Maryland adults vaccinated against COVID-19

By Kelly Broderick
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 5 days ago
Maryland has achieved a new vaccine milestone after vaccinating 80 percent of adults before Labor Day.

According to CDC data, 80 percent of Maryland adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“After vaccinating 70 percent of Maryland adults by Memorial Day—months ahead of the goal set by President Biden—we have achieved another major milestone by vaccinating 80 percent of all adults by Labor Day,” Governor Hogan said. “As one of the most vaccinated states, our health metrics are among the lowest in America, and we are much better prepared to withstand the significant summer surge of the Delta variant, which many other states with lower vaccination rates are now experiencing. The vaccines are very safe, they are very effective, they are completely free, and they are widely available nearly everywhere.”

Earlier this week, Governor Hogan announced new vaccination protocol for hospital and nursing home staff.

RELATED : Maryland hospital staff, nursing home employees required to be vaccinated

