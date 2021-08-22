Cancel
Music

(8/22/21) Monty's Catch of the Day – Disclosure

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s catch comes from the UK electronic group, Disclosure. The brothers Lawrence have just released a brand new 5 track EP called Never Enough and it’s electronic dance music at it’s finest. They were inspired by reclaiming the music and club scene that the pandemic took away last year, and now they are here to bring it back. Today’s catch, “Seduction” is the 5th single released in so many days, and it’s one incredible piece of house music…candy to my ears. Guy Lawrence had this to say about the tracks on the new EP…

Musicmusictech.net

Disclosure are releasing a new track every day this week

Brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence, AKA Disclosure, have new music to share every day of this week. The duo say they created each track to fit the “magical moments” of dance music, starting with In My Arms. The upcoming releases are the first since Disclosure’s 2020 album ENERGY. This isn’t...
Music101x.com

(08/15/21) Monty’s Catch of the Day – Jungle

Gonna keep this sweet and short. Today’s catch comes from the electronic due, Jungle. The track is called “Lifting you” and coincides with the release of their much highly anticipated new album, Loving in Stereo. Press release says” ‘Loving In Stereo’ is a dynamic disco record for the post social distancing age, with a dancefloor-igniting celebration of all the things that make music irresistibly fun. This new era in the Jungle story is further fueled by the duo simultaneously channeling a distinctive pop immediacy and significantly broadening the scope of their sound.” I got a chance to spend some time with this album over the weekend, and it’s just incredible. You can hear their sound maturing and getting better over the past few years. Absolutely infectious tracks! The band says…
Musicthefocus.news

Ever seen Violent J with no makeup? ICP health news sparks curiosity

Insane Clown Posse have just announced they will be performing their final ‘farewell tour’. This is due to one half of the hip-hop duo, Violent J, being diagnosed with heart issues. ICP fans, or Juggalos, are going to miss seeing their favourite band live. We explore the legacy of this duo, as well as taking a look at Violent J without his clown makeup.
sevendaysvt

Free Will Astrology (8/25/21)

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): "I sing like the nightingale whose melody is crowded in the too narrow passage of her throat," wrote author Virginia Woolf. That was an insulting curse for her to fling at herself. I disapprove of such behavior — especially for you in the coming weeks. If you hope to be in alignment with cosmic rhythms, don't you dare say nasty things about yourself, even in the privacy of your own thoughts. In fact, please focus on the exact opposite: flinging praise and appreciation and compliments at yourself.
MusicBoston Globe

Sleater-Kinney, Wilco bring the heat

Wilco was forged from the alternative country scene of the working-class Midwest. Sleater-Kinney oozed like magma out of the Pacific Northwest’s riot grrrl volcano. Sharing the bill Tuesday at the Leader Bank Pavilion, the two don’t seem on the surface like they’d have a lot in common. But both bands have surely crossed each other’s orbits plenty since forming in 1994, and both feature a core of two foundational members with a bunch of friends they’ve picked up along the way. And while “What you once were isn’t what you want to be anymore” is a Wilco lyric, it could serve as a mantra for either group.
Musicmixmag.net

Coming of age: Chloé Robinson's maturing sound wants to keep techno fun

The artist formerly known as Barely Legal talks about developing her skills and confidence — and presents her debut DJ mix as Chloé Robinson. This isn’t so much a new era for Chloé Robinson as an evolution. Previously known as Barely Legal, Chloé has been DJing for upwards of 10 years. Known for spinning all varieties of bass music, from grime to garage to dubstep, she has since moved towards playing more techno and house in her sets. Having built up a reputation as a solid selector and sterling DJ, Chloé is kicking off this period of evolution with her first foray into production.
Is the Viral "Red Dress" Music Video a Sociological Experiment? Performance Art? Or Something Else?

Before it set itself on fire, HBO’s Game of Thrones resonated deeply with contemporary morality, becoming the most meme-worthy of shows, for good or ill, online. Few scenes in the show’s run — perhaps not even the Red Wedding or the nauseating finale — elicited as much gut-level reaction as Cersei Lannister’s naked walk of shame in the Season 5 finale, a scene all the more resonant as it happened to be based on real events.
Musicbeatportal.com

Playlist of the Week: Anfisa Letyago

This one is a track from 1992 by Mark Pritchard, an artist I follow a lot. For me, it represents the essence of techno/electronic music of that period. Many times I close my sets with this song — it leaves a mark. Luke Slater – Love [Mute]. To stream the...
This Week in Geek (8/16/21–8/22/21)

Welcome to This Week in Geek, your guide to events of interest to the Minnesota geek community for the week of Monday, August 16, to Sunday, August 22. Please note: Due to risks from the global COVID-19 pandemic, and in following current health guidelines recommending both social distancing and indoor masking, this column will primarily share virtual and drive-through events. During this time we will be including local, national, and international events, as well as separating them into weekly and daily categories. As time goes on and guidelines change, we will be reintroducing in-person events. Please be mindful of the risks when attending in-person events and be sure to follow all safety measures put in place. Ultimately, it is up to you to use good judgment to keep yourself and vulnerable populations safe.
Brooke's 60 Second Sleaze (8/17/21)

New viral challenge! Ludacris RAPS with a mouthful of peanut butter for a Jif commercial . . . and he’s challenging YOU to do the same. [SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL VIDEO]. #ad Put Jif in your grill and duet me for real. #JifRapChallenge @jif. PICS: Ireland Baldwin got a new...
Elliot Page to Be Honored by LGBTQ Film Festival Outfest

Outfest announced on Monday that Elliot Page will be honored at this year’s edition of the LGBTQ film festival with the Achievement Award. “The Umbrella Academy” star came out as transgender on his social media platforms last November. Page, in a heartfelt message wrote, “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.”
The Hollywood Reporter

Emma Corrin Talks “Long Way to Go” in Gender Journey After Sharing Their Pronouns

Emma Corrin is opening up about their gender identity after updating their pronouns on social media in July. In a new interview with ITV‘s evening news program Granada Reports, the Emmy-nominated The Crown actor, who starred as Lady Diana Spencer in the Netflix hit’s fourth season, said that while they now use both she/her and they/them pronouns, they are still on a journey of realizing how they more specifically identify. But that “visibility is key with these things.” “My journey has been a long one and has still got a long way to go,” they said. “I think we are so used...
SLANDER Announces Love Is Gone ft. Dylan Matthew – The Remixes Volume 2

There are few DJ/Producer duos who’ve risen to the heights that one of our favorites like SLANDER have. The duo seems to be able to do it all, DJ, produce, and now even curate whole festivals. The last time we wrote about SLANDER, it was for their upcoming collaboration alongside Subtronics ft. JT Roach titled ‘Gravity.’ Now, we bring you news of more music from SLANDER, albeit in the form of a remix package. The package in particular is for SLANDER’s tune, ‘Love Is Gone‘ ft. Dylan Matthew, and is set to be called ‘The Remixes Volume 2‘.
EXCLUSIVE: Museum Of Modern Electronic Music (MOMEM) to Launch in Frankfurt

Museum Of Modern Electronic Music (MOMEM) Set to Launch in Frankfurt. Museum is First-of-its-Kind in the World and Will Pay Homage to History of Electronic Music. This October, the all-new Museum Of Modern Electronic Music (MOMEM) is to launch in Frankfurt. The museum will pay homage to the history of electronic music as well as investigate its future. The multi-roomed, sensory-stimulating museum will connect you to sound and light with a series of high-tech interactive experiences and immersive storytelling. It will feature carefully curated exhibitions of electronic music's most iconic moments, artists, flyers, logos and artworks, and will take you deep into a whole new world of adventure.
In 'Hell of a Book,' an author and his imaginary friend go on a book tour

Jason Mott’s “Hell of a Book” is a novel that confounds the normal parameters of storytelling. What starts out as a relatively straightforward tale about a Black author’s cross-country tour for his novel, also titled “Hell of a Book,” soon meanders into a broader meditation on imaginary friends, mental illness, alcoholism and deep, deep grief.
Vogue Magazine

Musician Shamir Bailey Thinks Art Should Be for Everybody (Especially You)

You most likely know Shamir Bailey—better known by the mononym Shamir—from his career as a musician, as he’s been putting out certified tunes like “On My Own” and “Call It Off” since 2014 and has built a dedicated following around his unique, upbeat-yet-wistful sound. Now, though, Bailey is exploring new artistic terrain with his debut novel, titled “But I’m a Painter” and due out from Bottlecap Press on August 27.
Tiera Hopes to Inspire Other Black Female Artists: 'It's Nice to Be That Sounding Board'

Rising country star Tiera hopes to be an inspiration for other Black female artists. The singer-songwriter opened up about her journey in a new episode of Spotify's Frequency content brand, which gives fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the world of global artists representing different sounds and genres. The platform launched the global initiative this year to cultivate a holistic destination for celebrating Black art, entertainment, creativity, culture and community.

