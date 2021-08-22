(8/22/21) Monty’s Catch of the Day – Disclosure
Today’s catch comes from the UK electronic group, Disclosure. The brothers Lawrence have just released a brand new 5 track EP called Never Enough and it’s electronic dance music at it’s finest. They were inspired by reclaiming the music and club scene that the pandemic took away last year, and now they are here to bring it back. Today’s catch, “Seduction” is the 5th single released in so many days, and it’s one incredible piece of house music…candy to my ears. Guy Lawrence had this to say about the tracks on the new EP…www.101x.com
