Yaron Kassner, CTO at Silverfort, discusses authentication-bypass bugs in Cisco ASA, F5 Big-IP, IBM QRadar and Palo Alto Networks PAN-OS. Authentication is the front gate to security systems, so if you bypass it, you can pretty much do whatever you want. You can log in as an admin and change configurations, access protected resources and gain control of appliances to steal sensitive data from them. For these reasons, the authentication protocols used by security systems must be flawless. But in security, there’s no such thing as a flawless system, and implementation errors can lead to hazardous security vulnerabilities.