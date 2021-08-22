Bulldogs' Milton not worried about injuries with Clemson looming

Injuries have plagued Georgia throughout as it approaches the 2021 season especially on offense.

The Bulldogs will likely miss starting wide receivers George Pickens, Arik Gilbert and tight end Darnell Washington for the matchup with Clemson in the Duke’s Mayo Classic on Sept. 4 in Charlotte, North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium.

Two other wide receivers Jermaine Burton and Kearis Jackson also suffered lower body injuries in camp but returned to practice on Saturday.

But running back Kendall Milton thinks his team has the talent to replace those big names on the offensive side.

“I feel like at the type of school we go to is a school that has a lot of talent and everybody works to get their chance,” Milton said during media availability on Thursday. “We are super excited for the season playing with what we have and everybody is excited with the talent we have to get the opportunity.”

Gilbert left the team early in camp due to personal issues and his return to the program remains uncertain. Pickens tore his ACL during spring practice and Washington fell prey to a foot injury this past week.

Milton looked impressive for the Bulldogs last season with 193 yards on 35 carries in ten games. His performance earned him Freshman All-SEC honors from the AP and league coaches.

Milton knows the challenge Clemson presents in a couple of weeks particularly against the run with a talented veteran front seven. But the freshman said practicing against the Georgia defense day in and day out will have the offense ready to face the Tigers.

“They are definitely a great defensive team, they have a lot of weapons and players to watch out for,” Milton said. “But practicing against our defense, the d-line and linebacking corps is a best in the country type of defense. So as a running back room going against the defense, we face everyday kind of already prepares you for the game type atmosphere.”

