Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Haiti raises earthquake death toll, passes 2,200

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ojKb_0bZPGpoN00
APTOPIX Haiti Earthquake (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency said Sunday that the toll from this month's magnitude 7.2 earthquake has grown to 2,207, with 344 people still missing.

The previous figure had been 2,189 on Wednesday. The agency said via Twitter that 12,268 people were injured and nearly 53,000 houses were destroyed by the Aug.- 14 quake.

The new toll comes at a time when relief operations are expanding — the U.S.-based aid agency Samaritan’s Purse opened a field hospital Saturday — but authorities are struggling with security at distribution points. Gangs have hijacked aid trucks and desperate crowds have scuffled over bags of food.

In the hard-hit city of Les Cayes, meanwhile, some attended outdoor church services on Sunday because sanctuaries had been badly damaged by the quake, which was centered on the impoverished nation's southwestern peninsula.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

224K+
Followers
104K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiti#Earthquake#Sanctuaries#Street Gang#Extreme Weather#Civil Protection Agency#Samaritan#Purse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Women and girls left ‘traumatised’ in aftermath of Haiti earthquake

Women and girls who survived the catastrophic earthquake that hit Haiti earlier this month say they are “traumatised” and fear “all kinds of aggression” as they attempt to rebuild their lives in the aftermath of the disaster. The 7.2-magnitude quake that struck the impoverished Caribbean country at around 8.30am on 14 August left more than 2,000 people dead, more than 12,200 injured and at least 130,000 homes destroyed.Hundreds are still missing, presumed buried under the rubble of collapsed buildings, and roads and houses now turned to ruins.Paulène was at home with her family when the earth beneath them began to...
Fort Lauderdale, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Food For The Poor Gathering Donations Of Food & Clothes To Send To Haiti

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – More donations are leaving South Florida, headed to hard-hit Haiti following this month’s earthquake. “Haiti is a disaster right now and we really need to reach out to our brothers and sisters in Haiti,” said Father Bob Deschais, who works with the group Food for the Poor. On Friday, Father Bob made a stop at his former parish, St. Benedict’s Episcopal Church in Plantation, where Food for the Poor was collecting items donated for Haiti. “It’s a lot of clothes, food, some diapers, some tissues. It’s a little bit of everything,” said Diego Marmol, who loaded the donations onto...
WorldThe Independent

Guarding the toppled statue of a loathed dictator

Swaddled in straw on the dirt floor of a stable, the once omnipotent dictator lies helpless on his back. His face specked with bird droppings, he stares blankly at the sagging roof, a final indignity for a leader whose all-seeing eyes held millions in terrified thrall for four decades. Enver...

Comments / 0

Community Policy