EL PASO, Texas -- Gunshots rang out on both the east and west sides of El Paso early Sunday morning in a pair of shootings, at least one of which turned deadly.

The east side shooting happened about 2:15 a.m. in the 12000 block of Wendy Reed, near Kari Anne and Paul Lucy.

Police confirmed one young man's death, and Crimes Against Persons detectives were scouring the scene. A second victim drove themselves to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police indicated.

The shooting stemmed from a street fight that took place following a large house party in the neighborhood, a police spokesman said. The crime scene where shots were fired spanned several blocks.

Detectives were interviewing multiple witnesses, but said no arrests had yet been made.

The other shooting, according to dispatchers, was reported about 3:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of N. Mesa Street in a parking lot at a Walgreens pharmacy in west El Paso, but no other details were immediately available.

The post Pair of overnight El Paso shootings with 1 dead on east side appeared first on KVIA .