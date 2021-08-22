Cancel
Hudson, NY

Central Hudson Gas & Electric: 500 workers ready in case of outages during Tropical Storm Henri

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 5 days ago

Central Hudson Gas and Electric tell News 12 it will have crews ready in case of power outages.

“We have a ground force of about 500 workers including line clearance tree clearance contractors on the ground waiting in case impact is greater than expected,” said spokesperson Joe Jenkins.

Central Hudson and Gas recommends residents to have essential supplies ready in case of outages like flashlights and fresh batteries.

