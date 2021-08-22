Cancel
Mental Health

FOMO is over. FOGO and FONO are our new social fears

By Tracey Anne Duncan
Mic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere on day 5 million of the pandemic, some of us are getting a little antsy. Thanks to the internet, though, there are cute names for all the new kinds of anxiety that the pandemic has spawned. Judging by the number of memes they’ve inspired, FOGO (Fear of Going Out) and FONO (Fear of Normal), are pandemics in and of themselves. These acronyms may seem a bit playful to have any clinical validity, but many psychologists think that’s exactly why they can be a helpful way to understand our complicated emotional states.

www.mic.com

Comments / 0

New Jersey State
#Fomo#Social Psychologists#Social Anxiety#Fomo#Fogo#Cave Syndrome#Dsm
