Last Chance to See Gyotaku Prints at Catalina Island Museum

After being cooped up inside during the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are itching to leave home. While some people might want to take a trip to a faraway destination or eat at a new restaurant, many art lovers just want to visit a museum or a gallery. There’s nothing like seeing art in person: You can step towards a painting and move away from it. Then, you can pause to place your hand on your chin quizzically as you stop to think about how the brushstrokes fit together and why the artist chose to apply colors to a surface in a particular way. As much as we may value online viewing rooms and digital features, no screen can capture the contours of a sculpture or evoke the experience of a performance piece.