Last Chance to See Gyotaku Prints at Catalina Island Museum

This is a beauty. Carl Barks is best known for his Disney Ducks comic books, including the creation of Scrooge McDuck, Gladstone Gander, Gyro Gearloose, the Junior Woodchucks, the Beagle Boys, Magica De Spell, Flintheart Glomgold, and many others who would receive further fame in the TV series Duck Tales. After Barks retired from comics, he turned to creating oil paintings sold at local art shows, while his Duck fame slowly grew from non-existent to an industry legend. And so, the popularity and value of his paintings have grown ever since. As part of Heritage Auction's current listings of original comic book-related art, they have this "Santa's Christmas Mall" original piece of art by Barks due to go under the hammer in a week's time, Wednesday the 18th of August.
