21,000 still without power as power companies work to restore service

Severe Weather hit parts of the United States this weekend due to Tropical Storm Henri. Throughout the Northeast and New England, utility crews are working to restore power to more than 65,000 customers after the tropical storm moved through the area on Sunday and knocked out electricity to over 10,000 customers. Henri brought a storm surge that flooded streets and powerful winds that uprooted trees and took down power lines. More than 42,000 customers in Rhode Island were without power this morning and nearly 10,000 were out of power in Connecticut. the storm was downgraded to a tropical depression after making landfall.