Washington linebacker Jamin Davis was better in his second NFL game

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
When the Washington Football Team selected linebacker Jamin Davis with a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, fans immediately starting touting Davis as a defensive rookie of the year candidate.

No one cared that Davis was a one-year starter at Kentucky. Yes, he was outstanding in 2020, but there were no guarantees of immediate success for Davis.

Unfortunately, some fans were critical of Davis after his first NFL action in Week 1 of the preseason against New England. Davis wasn’t bad, but many were expecting him to make every tackle while he was in the game.

Relax.

In Washington’s preseason Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Davis was much better. He only played 17 snaps, but he was not only more active, but he was trusting his instincts more. Attacking the line of scrimmage instead of waiting. It was a small step, but it was encouraging growth.

Pro Football Focus recognized Davis’ growth, and his individual grade was much better this week.

It’s good to see Davis grow from one week to the next. Head coach Ron Rivera indicated last week that Davis would be fine once things slowed down for him.

Now, Davis is ready for the regular season.

