Lake Erie (Erie County) Fishing was tough last weekend with markers showing scattered walleye that wouldn’t take bait. Those that did went for crawler harnesses or spinners at 70-plus feet. Many anglers blamed barometric pressure and subtropical air spinning off Hurricane Henri, but some charter services reported client success in deep water between dawn and about 11 a.m. Steelhead were occasionally pulled from deep water. Lake trout continued to be caught between North East and Barcelona. N.Y. Isolated thunderstorms were predicted over the weekend.