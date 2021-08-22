Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Haitians return to quake-damaged churches, gangs offer aid

By EVENS SANON, MARKO ALVAREZ
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uJa8B_0bZPDkgB00
1 of 11

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Haitians resumed services in or outside damaged churches on Sunday, sometimes for the first time since the devastating Aug. 14 earthquake, as the country’s Civil Protection Agency raised the toll from the magnitude 7.2 temblor to 2,207.

The new toll comes at a time when relief operations are expanding, but authorities have struggled with security at distribution points. Gangs have hijacked aid trucks and even ambulances, forcing relief workers to transport supplies by helicopter. In places, desperate crowds have scuffled over bags of food.

On Sunday, one of the capital’s most powerful gangsters announced in a social media video that his allied gangs had reached a truce and would assist in relief efforts. If that proves to be true, it might allow an acceleration of relief efforts.

Jimmy Cherizier, alias “Barbecue,” leader of G9 Revolutionary Forces, addressed a Facebook video to the hardest-hit parts of the Haiti’s southwestern peninsula. “We want to tell them that the G9 Revolutionary Forces and allies, all for one and one for all, sympathize with their pain and sorrows,” Cherizier said. “The Revolutionary Forces G9 and allies ... will participate in the relief by bringing them help. We invite all compatriots to show solidarity with the victims by trying to share what little there is with them.”

The increase in the death toll was the first since late Wednesday when the government put it at 2,189. The government said Sunday that 344 people were still missing, 12,268 people were injured and nearly 53,000 houses were destroyed by the quake.

In Les Cayes, many attended church to mourn those lost and give thanks for their own survival.

At an evangelical church in the Bergeaud neighborhood, parishioners sang hymns under beams of sunlight streaming through holes in the roof and walls.

Pastor Sevrain Marc Dix Jonas, said Sunday’s service was special because until now his congregation had been unable to meet since the quake.

“Today was a must,” Dix Jonas said, standing below a gaping opening high in his church’s facade. “To thank God. He protected us. We did not die.”

His church was one of the few where congregants could worship inside. At many others, services were held in the street outside collapsed sanctuaries.

Taking that into account, the Roman Catholic church in Les Cayes moved its morning service to 6:30 a.m. to avoid the heat of day.

Comments / 7

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

548K+
Followers
304K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Service#Street Gangs#Evangelical Church#Haitians#Ap#Civil Protection Agency#Bergeaud#Roman Catholic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
HomelessPosted by
AFP

Haitian women, left homeless by quake, fear rape

Vesta Guerrier survived Haiti's massive earthquake this month but it flattened her home and she has since been living at a makeshift camp with the fear she could be raped at any time. We need tents so we can go back to living at home with our families," said Francise Dorismond, who is three months pregnant. 
AmericasPosted by
Reuters

Haiti's history of violence and disasters

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Haiti became Latin America and the Caribbean's first independent state of the colonial era and the first Black-led republic when it threw off French rule in the 19th century. But it has suffered cycles of violence, invasion and repression for most of its subsequent history,...
Worldwashingtonnewsday.com

Haitian women fear rape after being displaced by the earthquake.

Haitian women fear rape after being displaced by the earthquake. Vesta Guerrier escaped Haiti’s big earthquake earlier this month, but her home was destroyed, and she has been living in a temporary camp ever since, fearful of being raped at any moment. “We’re not safe,” she told AFP, echoing the...
EnvironmentMinneapolis Star Tribune

'We're on our own' in stricken Haiti

TOIRAC, Haiti – The destruction was everywhere, the help nowhere. Days after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake devastated the western part of Haiti's southern peninsula, the hillside village of Toirac had yet to be visited by any emergency authorities or aid groups. At least 20 Toirac villagers who had been attending...
EnvironmentBoston Globe

Many earthquake survivors expect no help from Haitian officials

TOIRAC, Haiti — The destruction was everywhere, the help nowhere. Days after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake devastated the western part of Haiti’s southern peninsula, the hillside village of Toirac had yet to be visited by any emergency authorities or aid groups. At least 20 Toirac villagers who had been attending...
WorldPosted by
BET

Two Doctors Kidnapped In Haiti As Gang Truce Falters

Two surgeons, one of whom is an orthopedic surgeon treating earthquake victims from the Southern region of Haiti, have been reportedly kidnapped in Port-au-Prince – highlighting the fragility of a gang truce meant to allow humanitarian aid to traverse a corridor to the nation’s hardest-hit areas. The Miami Herald reports...
Public Safetybigrapidsnews.com

Gangs abduct 2 doctors in Haiti, including a needed surgeon

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Two doctors at hospitals treating earthquake victims in Haiti’s capital have been kidnapped, forcing one of the institutions to declare a two-day shutdown in protest, officials said Thursday. The abductions Tuesday and Wednesday dealt a major blow to attempts to control criminal violence that has...
WorldBBC

No help for these Haiti residents five days after earthquake

Five days after a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, many are still waiting for help. At least 2,189 people are known to have died in Saturday's powerful quake. The search for survivors has been hampered by heavy rains brought this week by Tropical Storm Grace. Nearly 10,000 people have been injured...
Public Safetyamericanmilitarynews.com

2 doctors kidnapped as shaky truce with gangs hinders relief efforts in Haiti

Two surgeons, one an orthopedic surgeon treating earthquake victims from the Southern region, have been kidnapped in Haiti’s capital — underscoring the fragility of a gang truce designed to allow humanitarian aid to traverse a corridor to the nation’s hardest-hit victims. In response to the kidnappings in the capital of...
Environmentnationalgeographic.com

A week after Haiti’s deadly earthquake, hope is hard to find

Haitians are scrambling for food, shelter, and health care as the ongoing pandemic, natural disasters and a presidential assassination take their toll. Jeremie, HaitiHaiti, it seems, is a magnet for disasters. The Caribbean nation, with a long history of political turmoil and instability, is now contending with successive natural disasters...
ImmigrationSan Diego weekly Reader

MS-13 gang rules Tijuana migrant camp

What started as a refugee camp close to El Chaparral Port of Entry in Tijuana has ended up as a sort of shelter for criminals and gang members from Central America. According to Paty (not her real name), a central American migrant activist that has been working with the migrant community for 20 years now, El Chaparral has become a dangerous place for migrant families and the Mexican public.
WorldWashington Post

Living in the rubble: Portraits of Haiti’s earthquake survivors

CAVAILLON, Haiti — Makeshift tents occupy soccer fields. Cinder blocks from demolished homes surround mattresses and blankets cover grassy parks. In Haiti, earthquake survivors have nowhere to go, so they are finding ways to live outside. Haitians were already beleaguered by chronic poverty, rising violence and political instability, deepened in...

Comments / 7

Community Policy