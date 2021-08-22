Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan art installation to be dedicated to Hemingway

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

WALLOON LAKE, Mich. (AP) — A village in northern Michigan is planning an art installation dedicated to author Ernest Hemingway who frequented the area during his summers in the state.

The art installation is part of Walloon Lake’s yearlong Hemingway Homecoming celebration which also will feature formal dedication of a series of historical signs.

The village says activities will take place Sept. 4 and will be hosted along with the Michigan Hemingway Society. The Hemingway Society also is expected to officially recognize Walloon Lake on its Michigan Hemingway Tour with the dedication of a bronze plaque.

Hemingway was born July 21, 1899, in Oak Park, Illinois. His family spent summers at their cottage on Walloon Lake. Hemingway’s adventures in the area inspired many of his early short stories, particularly those involving the character Nick Adams.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

549K+
Followers
304K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Oak Park, MI
City
Walloon Lake, MI
State
Illinois State
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Walloon Lake, MI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernest Hemingway
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Installation#Northern Michigan#Ap#The Hemingway Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy