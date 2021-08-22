Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Illinois woman swims across iconic Michigan lake twice

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

ALDEN, Mich. (AP) — A medical student from Illinois has swum across one of Michigan’s largest inland lakes — twice — to raise money and awareness about diabetes.

Marian Cardwell accomplished the 35-mile feat at Torch Lake in Antrim County after dropping a plan to swim across Lake Michigan from Chicago to Grand Haven, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported.

Cardwell, 31, started on Aug. 4 and finished the next day. She had hoped to keep swimming but stopped after two crossings and 18 hours.

“I got colder a lot sooner than I was expecting,” said Cardwell, who’s from suburban Chicago. “I have some of my own personal health issues that became more compromising than I thought they would be. And also the navigation became pretty challenging at night.”

Cardwell is trying to promote the Chicago Diabetes Project, which seeks to make islet cell transplants a treatment option for Type 1 diabetes. She is a medical school student at Central Michigan University.

“I think it’s a kind of a hidden disease,” Cardwell said. “These people have to manage it all the time. They never get a break. They never get a day off.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

549K+
Followers
304K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Alden, MI
Antrim County, MI
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Grand Haven, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Illinois State
County
Antrim County, MI
City
Alden, IL
Grand Haven, MI
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Swimming#Transplants#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Related
Wichita, KSPosted by
The Associated Press

Wichita boy drowns in pool at home

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — An 8-year-old Wichita boy is dead after drowning at a home swimming pool during a party. Police were called around 7:20 p.m. Friday to a home and found Lucas Kindrick unresponsive. Emergency workers performed lifesaving measures but Lucas was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say...
Maine StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Maine’s bear hunt begins for the season

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s annual bear hunt gets started for the season on Monday as hunters get ready for another year of pandemic-era fall hunting. The Maine bear hunt runs from Monday to Nov. 27, though most of the season takes place between now and Sept. 25. That’s the period of the season in which it’s legal to hunt bears using bait.

Comments / 0

Community Policy