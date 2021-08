Government buildings in Glynn County will be closed to the public again due to the coronavirus surge. The county will close buildings to the public beginning on Monday. The Special Called Commission Meeting on Tuesday, August 17 and the Regular Commission Meeting on August 19 will continue in person due to scheduled public hearings. The Island Planning Commission meeting on August 17 will also continue in person as scheduled. Masks and temperature checks will be required to attend the meetings Future meetings will return to a virtual format.