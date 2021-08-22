New Hampshire Black Heritage Trail expands beyond Portsmouth

HANCOCK, N.H. (AP) — The Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire is expanding beyond Portsmouth.

The Portsmouth Black Heritage Trail got its start more than 20 years ago and now includes two dozen markers that shed light on the city’s Black history. Now a statewide organization, the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire, plans to unveil markers this fall in Hancock, Milford, Warner and several other communities.

The first unveiling is Sept. 18 in Hancock. The marker will describe Jack, a once-enslaved African man who gained his freedom and lived there in the late 1700s and early 1800s. It also will describe the Due family, free people of color who lived around the same time.

The marker is at the site of their former home on property now owned by the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests. After the unveiling at 9:30 a.m., a noon celebratory program with music and food is scheduled at the Hancock Congregational Church.

Preregistration for the Sept. 18 event in Hancock is required and space is limited.