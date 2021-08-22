Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portsmouth, NH

New Hampshire Black Heritage Trail expands beyond Portsmouth

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

HANCOCK, N.H. (AP) — The Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire is expanding beyond Portsmouth.

The Portsmouth Black Heritage Trail got its start more than 20 years ago and now includes two dozen markers that shed light on the city’s Black history. Now a statewide organization, the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire, plans to unveil markers this fall in Hancock, Milford, Warner and several other communities.

The first unveiling is Sept. 18 in Hancock. The marker will describe Jack, a once-enslaved African man who gained his freedom and lived there in the late 1700s and early 1800s. It also will describe the Due family, free people of color who lived around the same time.

The marker is at the site of their former home on property now owned by the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests. After the unveiling at 9:30 a.m., a noon celebratory program with music and food is scheduled at the Hancock Congregational Church.

Preregistration for the Sept. 18 event in Hancock is required and space is limited.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

548K+
Followers
304K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hancock, NH
Government
City
Portsmouth, NH
Portsmouth, NH
Government
State
New Hampshire State
City
Warner, NH
City
Milford, NH
City
Hancock, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black History#Ap#The Black Heritage Trail#African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy