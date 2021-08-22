Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Vitamin Drip Therapy Promises a Wellness Boost. But Does It Work?

By Maureen Farrar
Yoga Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m sitting in a quiet, dimly lit, spa-like room, relaxing in a leather chair, listening to soothing chill-out music through my headphones. Next to me, a tall, silver IV pole dangles a bag filled with a golden-colored mix of vitamins and nutrients, which slowly drips into my arm via a thin tube.

www.yogajournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin A#B Vitamins#Drip#Elevated Hydration#Bsn#Rn#The Myers Cocktail#5b Fruit#Frenchman#Nad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Related
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
Skin CarePosted by
FIRST For Women

This Vitamin Deficiency Causes Hair Fall, Vision Loss, and Skin Problems

As we get older, it becomes especially important that our diets are full of a wide range of nutrients that support longevity. Vitamin A, for example, is needed for us to keep generating new tissues as well as repair cells like those in the eyes. However, it’s possible that we can become deficient in vitamin A if we’re not consuming enough of certain foods. Below, check out how vitamin A deficiency can affect your hair, skin, and vision, other symptoms to look out for, and how you can boost your levels naturally.
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin Linked To Weight Loss

Around half the world’s population is deficient in this vitamin. Supplementation with vitamin D could help promote weight loss, a recent study suggests. Taking the supplement is linked to weight loss, lower body fat and better cholesterol readings. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One reason...
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Ugly Side Effects of Too Many Vitamins

Most of us learn pretty early—whether it's via an ice cream headache or pizza-party hangover—that it is indeed possible to get too much of a good thing. Unfortunately, as health-conscious adults, many of us are slow to realize the same lesson still applies. When it comes to vitamins and supplements, more doesn't mean better. Taking too many vitamins can have unpleasant or serious side effects, and some vitamins shouldn't be taken in supplement form at all. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
FitnessMedicalXpress

Does vitamin D improve muscle health?

Vitamin D supplementation does not have beneficial effects on muscle function, strength, or mass, according to an analysis of all available data from relevant randomized controlled clinical trials. The analysis, which is published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research, included 54 trials involving 8,747 individuals. Overall, there were...
Healthwomenworking.com

5 Vitamins and Minerals to help Boost the Body’s Immunity

Well-known for its disease-fighting properties, vitamin C has numerous health benefits that can help strengthen the body’s immune system. As an antioxidant, it helps fight free radicals in the body, which may help protect the body against certain cancers and heart disease, as well as promote healthy aging. There are plenty of foods that contain vitamin C, so unless your doctor specifically recommends taking a supplement, it may not be necessary. Foods high in the immunity-boosting vitamin include:
HealthL.A. Weekly

2021’s Top 3 Supplements For Better Liver Health

Our liver plays a major role in supporting our overall health, including helping with the metabolic process, digestion,and proper blood circulation, as well as cleansing the body of harmful toxins. However, most people damage their livers without even knowing it, with things like drinking too much alcohol, eatingprocessed or fried...
Healthfederalwaymirror.com

Best Immunity Supplements – Top Immune System Boosters 2021

The immune system in the human body holds the natural defense against infections and illnesses. Having a great immune system is crucial for the overall good health of a person. Several people have perfect biological immune systems, and they lead healthy lives without getting any allergy attacks. The rest must have a healthy lifestyle and strict diet habits to help improve their body’s natural immunity.
HealthPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

Can I Take Probiotics and Antacids Together?

Probiotics and antacids both work in your gut. Antacids can help improve some digestion issues, whereas adding probiotics to your diet in the form of food or supplements is often recommended for gut health. So can you actually take probiotics and antacids together? Here's what you need to know. Yogurt...
Healthspring.org.uk

A Tiring Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

A walk of as little 20 minutes in the daylight is enough to provide sufficient levels of vitamin D. Sleepiness and fatigue during the day can be a sign of vitamin D deficiency, studies find. People with lower vitamin D levels can experience less sleep overall and more waking during...
PharmaceuticalsHomer News

Nootrogen Review: Legit Ingredients That Work or Fake Pills?

A nootropic can support improved memory, concentration, motivation, mood relating to thought patterns and cognition. Fictional nootropics overemphasize nootropic shows and movies such as NZT-48. Many foods and components can help you get the most out of your brain from the nutrients they contain. If this is your first time hearing about nootropics supplements, keep the following points in mind:
Healthtriathlete.com

When to Take Your Vitamins and Supplements

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually at $49 for Triathlete and $99 for Outside+. When it comes to taking vitamins and supplements, it turns out the ‘when’ is just as important as the ‘what.’ But, the good news is that nailing down the best time to take your vitamins isn’t rocket science either.
Healthfranchising.com

IV Vitamin Therapy Franchise is Expanding to The Motor City

August 25, 2021 // Franchising.com // WARWICK, R.I. - Looking to pivot the way people perceive intravenous nutrient therapy and turn cellular health into a lifestyle, THE DRIPBaR, a Rhode Island-based franchise is serving up vitamins via IV and is coming to Detroit. According to Chief Development Officer Ben Crosbie,...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Popular Vitamin Can Cause Liver Damage, Bone Thinning, and Hair Loss

As we get older, many of us are doing our best to eat a healthy diet. Getting the right vitamins and nutrients every day can not only help you feel your best, but also help you live longer. If you’re taking supplements, though, things can get a little tricky. According to health experts, more isn’t always better when it comes to certain nutrients. In fact, taking too much vitamin A has been shown to cause a slew of health problems.
LifestylePosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Drink to Reduce Inflammation, According to a Dietitian

Inflammation can come about in all kinds of ways—sore muscles, pain and stiffness in your joints, and even chronic inflammation has been linked to different diseases, according to Harvard Health. While eating an anti-inflammatory diet is important for reducing the risk of different chronic diseases—like cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and more—there is one drink in particular that can help reduce inflammation right away, and that's tart cherry juice.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

In Therapy: Understanding and Working With Body Language

Discussing a patient's body language can be just as therapeutic as addressing what they say. Therapists may take patients' nonverbal signs of distress as a cue to change topics, but this may be at the peril of the treatment. Therapists must monitor their own body language so as not to...
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Adding This to Your Water May Lower Weight and Cholesterol, Says Science

Maybe you've been reading up on the surprise benefits of some of your favorite juices, like the way cantaloupe juice could seriously boost your immunity, and cranberry juice may be good for your teeth—really! Science has also identified one unexpected fruit whose juice may deliver a host of health benefits with just a tiny amount dropped into your water.
Wrcbtv.com

DNA Diet In 2021: Does It Work?

Originally Posted On: https://www.dietcypher.com/dna-diet-does-it-work/. Yes, a DNA diet, meaning a diet that takes your unique genetics into account, can work if you are looking at the right genes to address your dietary concern. A very simple and straightforward example of a diet that takes your genetics into account is the PKU (phenylketonuria) diet. It’s a diet based on only one genetic variation: a mutation in the gene that encodes for a protein which helps build an enzyme needed by your body to breakdown phenylalanine. Come again? It’s a mutation that causes your body to not process phenylalanine properly. Oh, okay. And what’s phenylalanine? In addition to being a spelling nightmare, phenylalanine is one of the 20 amino acids your body uses to build protein. Long story short, if the mutation ultimately takes away the ability of the body to breakdown phenylalanine, it builds up causing some serious damage if left untreated. How do you treat it? Great question! Through diet. The PKU diet is a diet that limits phenylalanine; since it’s an amino acid, it’s found in protein foods. So, meats, poultry, fish, dairy, beans nuts, etc. are off limits. A PKU diet consists of low-phenylalanine veggies, some low protein pastas and rice, and nutritional shakes and supplements to help ensure people get all the other amino acids and nutrients they need. If the diet is followed, those with the genetic mutation can expect to have a healthy, normal life.
Tillamook County, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

Wellness: What is forest therapy?

Have you ever noticed a sense of calmness and relaxation while spending time outdoors? Felt your stress slip away while hiking or spending time near a body of water? If you have, you may have recognized the benefits of forest therapy without even realizing it. Forest therapy, also known as forest bathing, is the immersion in and embracing of nature with all your senses. This practice, which has begun to grow in popularity, has mental, physical, and spiritual benefits that you can harness from right here in Tillamook County.
Weight LossPosted by
Woman's World

This 2-Ingredient Cinnamon Drink Will Help You Lose Weight, Balance Blood Sugar, and Reduce Wrinkles

We all know cinnamon tastes amazing in baked goods or sprinkled into our morning coffees, but have you ever thought about just brewing a couple sticks in hot water? Once cooled down with a little ice (or sticking it in the fridge for a bit), you can enjoy it as a refreshing sip fittingly called cinnamon water. The simple beverage isn’t just delicious — it also provides perks for weight loss, blood sugar, and even more youthful skin!

Comments / 0

Community Policy