Laura Landono: Life Teachings Leave Her By Caviota, Cafe Con Aroma De Mujer Her Character | Soap operas celebrities | Nda NNLT | Fame

At the end of the season “Daughter of the Ambassador”, Nare decides to walk away from Sankar and Melek to heal their wounds. In a heartbreaking letter, the young woman bids farewell to her boyfriend: “I can’t love anyone, not even my daughter, as much as I can. I wanted to be a good mother, I wanted to be better than my family, but I would betray my daughter the worst if I didn’t leave now. Melek would be fine without me, how good I would be without my mom, ”says a piece of writing.