Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

12 Games I appreciate more after making one

By Eggs&BrewsterJr
Destructoid
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the record I have not published a game. The title should be corrected to 'after trying* to make one'. I took part in a now finished one. Once, as part of a course, I was assigned a lead role, in a group of three, to make a game prototype and what got submitted barely qualified. I then later coded a text adventure independently, only shown to and played in front of my loved ones (kept exclusive to them by their recommendation). Anything I've contributed to that reached the outer world can best be described as a template of the original idea, as this creative process goes.

www.destructoid.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Design#Adventure Game#Puzzle Game#Action Game#Game Mechanics#Chrono#French#Belgian#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
RPG
Related
Video GamesDestructoid

Review: Zool Redimensioned

Every console during the bit wars of the late-’80s/early-’90s had to have their big mascot platformer. They needed their own Super Mario Bros. Sega got theirs in 1991 with Sonic the Hedgehog after Alex Kidd didn’t quite stack up. NEC had Bonk’s Adventure. 3DO and Atari had essentially no answer to it, but few people fondly remember the Interactive Multiplayer or Jaguar. This eventually bled its way onto home computers, which it didn’t have to because we got you that computer so you could study, Bobby, not play your danged Nintendo games on it.
Video GamesNME

Step into the grim dark with ‘Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister’

Pixel Toys released Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister, VR’s first 40k game, last December and it has seen several improvements since. Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister allows players to step into the grim dark future and blast their way through levels using iconic weapons from the franchise. Players can use boltguns, plasma pistols, and flamers to dispatch foes. If things get too personal, then players can equip power swords or chainswords to cut down their foes.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Naraka: Bladepoint Comes Out Next Month, Console Versions Later

The ancient China-inspired battle royale game Naraka: Bladepoint will officially be coming out next month. It had gone through its beta earlier this year and it will soon be ready for players to wage battle against each other. It will launch on PC, but there are plans for other platforms.
Video GamesNME

Next week’s Epic Games Store freebie will take you into orbit

Epic has revealed the next game that will be available to claim for free on the Epic Games Store from Thursday. Usually, two games are made free for users of the store, however this week the company will be giving away just one: the space western space trading and combat simulation adventure, Rebel Galaxy.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Carrion Lunges onto PS4 Later This Year

Gorge on your victims in this reverse-horror. Phobia Game Studio has finally announced that the gory side-scroller adventure Carrion will be crash-landing onto the PlayStation 4 later this year – when exactly? We aren’t sure but I’m still excited. If you have an interest in being a fleshy blob of...
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Best Couch Co-op Games on PS4

Playing video games rarely has to be a solitary activity these days, but sometimes you want the kind of experience that demands players to be sat together in the same room. Playing with other people via the internet is entertaining and all, but nothing beats the riotous fun of having a friend or relative actually there beside you. And thankfully, there are a lot of games that accommodate two player local co-op on PS4. Some games will even let you play with more.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Garden Story surprise-launches today on Nintendo Switch & PC

As formally revealed at Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase, developer Picogram and publisher Rose City Games have decided to surprise-launch Garden Story on Nintendo Switch and PC today. Garden Story is a hybrid of different genres, with some intense combat combined with farming and city-building, as the launch trailer illustrates. There are a few different weapons to swap between to battle different types of invasive “Rot,” creatures that are ruining the world. When you, the Guardian of the Grove, are not fighting though, you will be talking with charming citizens and helping to foster a community.
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

New Wipeout Game Coming To PS5 – Rumor

Wipeout, the futuristic racing game might be making a return onto the PlayStation 5 if a new rumor is to be believed. With added power that the PlayStation 5 boasts, as well as its SSD that allowed Ratchet & Clank to play as well as it did, this would definitely prove a smart decision if true.\
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

Glyph Out Now On Steam

Critically acclaimed in the press, Glyph, from studio Bolverk Games, realizes the transition from Nintendo Switch to Steam today, Monday. The lively marble game/ball roller where you play as a mechanical scarab, working to restore an ancient civilization overrun by machines gone mad, is welcomed as a fresh take on the genre by platform game enthusiasts.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

This Skyrim mod gives the Dovahkiin a Breath of the Wild-style paraglider

Skyrim modders have created a working paraglider, taking inspiration from Breath of the Wild in its look and feel. Just below, you can check out a gameplay snippet of the paraglider mod in action for Skyrim (via PCGamesN). It's a genius little creation by the huge community surrounding Bethesda's classic RPG, and even grants the player full directional control as they're floating through the air with the paraglider.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

The best free PC games in 2021

When I played my first PC games in the '90s, I thought the shareware versions of classics like Wolfenstein 3D were whole games. The best free PC games back then were often just the first episode of a much longer game, but they were still playable for hours even if you didn't pay for the full thing. There were so many secrets to find, too! As amazing as that shareware era was, there are so, so many more free PC games to play today.
Video Gamesgamespace.com

What Makes a Good Video Game?

Since their inception in the late ’70s, video games have become one of the most popular forms of entertainment. Studies show that these games are also helpful in shaping players’ behaviors, depending on both the theme and content. But while you keep the passion of playing or developing different games, you’ve probably wondered what makes a good and compelling video game. For instance, some video games were extremely popular at the time of inception only to lose players’ attention a few years later. In this article, we dive into the top qualities that make a good video game.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Darksiders III Is Finally Coming to Switch Next Month

Originally released back in 2018, Darksiders III is a fast-paced and frenetic action game in which you play as Fury, who is tasked with hunting down the seven deadly sins. And now, three years later, THQ Nordic has finally announced that the game will be coming to the Switch next month as well.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Axiom Verge 2 out now on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC

Indie Metroidvania Axiom Verge 2 has launched on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC, as revealed by developer Tom Happ. The surprise came as part of Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase last night. Though a sequel to the original 2015 action adventure, Happ says you can play the games in any order. Playing as Indra, you’ll head to Antarctica following the call of a mysterious voice. Upon discovering an alternate Earth like world, you’ll find yourself exploring the ruins of a lost civilisation.
Video GamesGamespot

New World Was Steam's Best-Selling Game Last Week

New World MMO dominated the Steam best-seller charts last week, leading the way for the Amazon project after the company had suffered repeated failures with other online games. Taking both the first and second place slots, New World beat The Ascent, Tribes of Midgard, and other games to the top of the charts.
Video GamesNME

‘Rebel Galaxy’ is free for one week on Epic Games Store

Rebel Galaxy, the swashbuckling space sim from Double Damage Games, is free for one week on the Epic Games Store. Epic Games is giving away yet another great game for free – this time, making sci-fi sim Rebel Galaxy available free to download from today, August 12. Make sure you...
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Best Open World Games on PS4

There’s something special about open world games. Sure, they’re not for everyone, but there’s something to be said about the freedom they give us; the ability to go wherever we want and do whatever we want, in any order that takes our fancy. While we may play video games to escape from reality, we can’t resist the realistic simulation of free will that a great open world game offers. And so if you own a PS4, you might be after the best open world games available on the format.
Video Gamesmanofmany.com

The Forgotten City is an Australian Made Time-Looping Adventure Game

Groundhog Day, Palm Springs, Source Code, Edge of Tomorrow. We all love a good time loop. Whether it’s the chance of a do-over, or being able to push the boundaries with zero consequences, these time-bending scenarios always prove innovative in their own ways, and The Forgotten City is no exception.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

All In! Games Brings Turn-Based Tactics Game Fort Triumph To Consoles

All In! Games Has Announced That Fort Triumph, a Fantasy Turn-Based Tactics Game Is Now Available On Consoles. All In! Games is a video game publisher based in Poland that has been involved in a wide array of games including The Four Kingdoms, Chernobylite and Paradise Lost. They have partnered with Cookiebyte Entertainment to release Fort Triumph, a fantasy-themed turn-based tactics game that first premiered on PC in 2020. The company has announced that Fort Triumph is now available on consoles, namely the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, with backwards compatibility on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Innovative Adventure Game Road 96 Appreciated by Players

Procedural adventure game Road 96 recorded a successful debut, meeting with a very positive reception on Steam. The game is also receiving good reviews in industry media. Yesterday marked the release of Road 96. It is an adventure game enriched with procedural elements developed by Digixart.. Judging by the reviews and player impressions, the team has delivered a good game, which may appeal not only to fans of the genre.

Comments / 0

Community Policy