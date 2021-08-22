12 Games I appreciate more after making one

For the record I have not published a game. The title should be corrected to 'after trying* to make one'. I took part in a now finished one. Once, as part of a course, I was assigned a lead role, in a group of three, to make a game prototype and what got submitted barely qualified. I then later coded a text adventure independently, only shown to and played in front of my loved ones (kept exclusive to them by their recommendation). Anything I've contributed to that reached the outer world can best be described as a template of the original idea, as this creative process goes.