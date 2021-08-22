Cancel
Astronomy

August 21-23 is the best time to watch the rare ‘Blue Moon’

By Eden Hayes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) – This weekend is your next chance to see the rare blue full moon before it becomes “just a memory” again until 2024. The blue moon is the third full moon in a season, consisting of four full moons instead of the usual three. The sky and the telescope. The event is a cultural museum of music, art and language, songs. “When my blue moon turns golden again“And”Blue moon, “Recorded by various artists including Elvis Presley and the phrase” Once in the Blue Moon “describing a rare event.

Related
AstronomyPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Watch: 'Flying Saucer' Filmed in Alaska

A cool video from a national park in Alaska shows what appears to be some kind of flying saucer hovering over water, but the 'alien craft' is actually an optical illusion. The wondrous scene recently unfolded at Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, which posted a video (which can be seen below) of the odd moment on their Facebook page. In the footage, an odd object that somewhat resembles a hat can be seen silently floating in the sky over the bay.
Astronomyskyandtelescope.org

Venus: Thin-skinned and Likely to Blow

Scientists found a strange little volcanic feature on the edge of a Venusian corona, giving further credence to the theory that the planet has a thin outer layer and an active interior. NASA’s Magellan orbiter gave us our first and only good look at the surface of Venus in the...
WildlifeIdaho Statesman

Watch shape-shifting whalefish swim off the coast of California in rare sighting

It’s not every day scientists encounter shape-shifting whalefish off the coast of California. In fact they’ve only spotted them 18 times in the last 34 years of deep-sea exploration, according to the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute. Steven Haddock, the institute’s senior scientist and marine biologist, and his team piloting...
AstronomyMySanAntonio

Watch: Solar flare eruption on the sun could be headed for Earth

As if we didn't have enough to worry about here on Earth, the sun is starting to act up. A sun spot, officially called AR2859, erupted in a magnificent blast Tuesday. The solar activity is part of a days-long event that could bring what's called "coronal mass ejection" hurling towards the planet.
AstronomyNewsweek

When Is the Blue Moon in 2021 and How Often Does It Happen?

The next full moon will grace the skies on the night of August 21-22, and will be what is known as a blue moon. But what is a blue moon and how often do they occur?. Full moons happen when the moon is located opposite the sun, with the Earth directly in between. This alignment will happen next at 8:02 a.m. ET on Sunday, August 22.
AstronomyPosted by
VoiceOfDenton

Blue Moon in 2021: When Is the Next Blue Moon?

August’s full Moon, which is traditionally known as the Sturgeon Moon, is extra-special this year: it’s a seasonal Blue Moon!. Most of the time, a season (winter, spring, summer, or fall) contains three full Moons. However, if the dates of the full Moons and the seasons line up just right, a season may end up containing four full Moons instead. If that happens, the third full Moon of the season is called a seasonal Blue Moon! That’s exactly the case in August 2021.
AstronomyDigital Trends

Once in a blue moon: Catch a true Blue Moon tomorrow night

You’ve likely heard the term, “Once in a blue moon,” but what you may not know is that a Blue Moon is a genuine astronomical event. And you can catch a true Blue Moon tomorrow night, on Sunday, August 22. Confusingly, there are two definitions of a Blue Moon. Informally,...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Don’t Miss: Rare Seasonal “Blue Moon” Rises Tonight

This month we’ll get to see a Full Moon on August 22, 2021, known by some early Native American tribes of the northeastern United States, as the Sturgeon Moon. The name was given to the Moon because the large sturgeon fish of the Great Lakes, and other major lakes, were more easily caught at this time of year. But that’s not all! We also get to see a Blue Moon!
AstronomyBirmingham Star

'True' Blue Moon occurs on Sunday

Washington [US], August 20 (ANI): If you are a selenophile, then this news might interest you! The American Astronomical Society has just indicated that if the skies would be clear this weekend, then the full moon of Sunday, August 22, will be a 'Blue Moon'. A blue moon is an...
AstronomyPosted by
98.1 KHAK

Comet Recently Discovered Might Be Visible in Iowa Next Summer

A new comet discovered last month is just beginning to come close to our inner solar system. It might be visible -- at least via binoculars -- just before next summer arrives. Scientists first observed C/2021 O3 on July 26 in Hawaii. It was spotted more than four times Earth’s distance from the sun. Scientists believe it will be closest to the sun around the third week of April 2022. The comet’s closest distance to Earth will be after this, around the beginning of the middle of May 2022.

Comments / 0

