Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

This 800 HP 2013 BMW M5 From Hamann Really Makes A Statement

Carscoops
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 2013 BMW M5 outfitted with a very aggressive bodykit has just come across our desks after being listed up for sale through eBay. Even though the M5 is one of the most potent super sedans out of the box, the previous owner of this car thought it could do with some upgrades. As such, it has been equipped with a bodykit from Hamann, a German tuning company. This bodykit completely transforms the looks of the M5, although we’re not convinced it does so in a positive way.

www.carscoops.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hp#Bmw M5#Brake Calipers#Hp#German#Interior#Bang Olufsen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Related
Carsmotoringresearch.com

Meet the supercar-slaying 900 horsepower BMW M8

The M8 Competition is already the BMW’s high-performance flagship. However, with four decades of experience in tuning, Steve Dinan knows the big BMW can be made even faster. His latest CarBahn Autoworks creation pushes the M8 Competition into true supercar territory, with more power and bespoke chassis upgrades. Ready for...
Carscoops

The Most Expensive McLaren F1 Road Car Ever Sold For A Staggering $20,465,000

This pristine 1995 McLaren F1 just broke the all-time record for the most expensive road-going example of the legendary supercar, selling for an impressive $20,465,000 (€17,348,514) at the Gooding & Company’s Pebble Beach Auction last Friday. The car which was presented by Gooding & Company two months ago, had an...
Buying CarsTop Speed

A Very Special Maybach 57S Coupe Never Made It To It’s Original Buyer For The Craziest Reason

Every now and then, we come across highly exclusive vehicles with an interesting story behind them. This is exactly the case with this Maybach 57S Coupe. Maybach is a very old car brand, which was briefly revived by Mercedes, back in 2002. Two versions – the 57 and 62 – were produced, each with their respective derivatives. Although over 3,000 cars were built in total, there were no coupes. That is until German coachbuilder Xenatec stepped in and converted some of the shorter 57S models. This is one of them and it was supposed to be delivered to a certain head of state - something, which never happened.
gtspirit.com

Audi Skysphere Concept: A Roadster and a Grand Tourer in One

The Audi Skysphere previews the future of the Audi R8 Spyder where e-tron models will dominate the Audi lineup. While it doesn’t have neither the aesthetics nor the excitement of the V10 powered R8 Spyder, it does come with design and technology from the future. The rear is what you expect to see on a sci-fi movie and the interior is straight from a spaceship.
Carsmotor1.com

New Honda NSX Type S teaser promises a 'faster than ever' supercar

Honda's teaser train for its hot NSX Type S continues, only this time we have strong evidence pointing to a not-insignificant performance boost. Exactly how much performance isn't yet known, but a fresh teaser post on social media promises the Type S will be "faster than ever." In this instance,...
Posted by
Robb Report

First Look: Porsche’s New, Ultra-Limited 691 HP GT2 RS Clubsport 25 Race Car Is Coming to the US

Porsche has built some fabulous 911 variants—the most formidable being the 911 GT2 RS. Powered by a 3.8-liter, twin-turbo flat-six, it makes 691 hp delivered to just the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox famously known as the PDK (Porsche-Doppelkupplungsgetriebe). While it’s difficult to imagine improving on such a design, that’s precisely the job of Porsche Motorsport. And in collaboration with Manthey-Racing GmbH, it has done just that with the reveal of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25. The new release is not a street-legal model but intended expressly for track days and circuit racing. Named in honor of...
Posted by
CarBuzz.com

Manhart's BMW M5 Is An 815-HP Super Sedan

Manhart is on a roll right now. The German tuner recently turned the Audi RS Q8 into a 900-hp missile and extracted over 600 hp from the new BMW M3 and M4. Now, Manhart has massaged the BMW M5 to create an insanely powerful super sedan. With 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque produced from a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8, the M5 Competition is already one of the most powerful performance sedans on the market, but that hasn't stopped Manhart from unleashing its full potential. The result is the insane Manhart MH5 800.
CarsBMW BLOG

Can the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Really Take Down the BMW M5?

Just last week, the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing made its official debut and the embargo on its driving impressions was lifted. We therefor were able to learn about the CT4-V Blackwing, to see if it had what it took to take on the BMW M3 Competition. Now, there’s another high-performance Caddy and it’s coming for the bigger, more powerful BMW M5 — the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing — and it brings a bazooka to a gun fight.
CarsBMW BLOG

Video: BMW M3 Competition vs 750 HP GT-R and 735 HP Mustang

It seems like the new BMW M3 Competition has to constantly prove itself against all sorts of rivals, even some that are tuned and have massive power advantages. The M3 doesn’t seem to want to back down and the video below shows just what it can do, even against cars with over 700 horsepower. Admittedly, there are some details at play in this new Carwow video that might make a big difference.
CarsRoad & Track

Watch the BMW M4 Competition Pull off a 7:30 Nurburgring Lap Time

Despite its questionable exterior styling, the G82 generation BMW M4 Competition represents a significant step on from its predecessor. Thanks to the team over at Sport Auto, we now have a chance to see the new car prove itself on the Nurburgring Nordschleife. With test driver Christian Gebhardt at the wheel, the sports coupe posted an impressive lap time of just 7 minutes 30.79 seconds.
Carsmotor1.com

Audi RS3 Saloon sets Nurburgring lap record for compact cars

The Nürburgring remains the quintessential track for setting new lap records whenever a new performance car comes out, which is exactly what Audi did with the RS3. Using the sedan version of the five-cylinder machine, the Four Rings managed to set a new record in the compact class with a lap time of 7 minutes and 40.748 seconds.
CarsBMW BLOG

2021 BMW M5 CS presented at Monterey Car Week

Obviously, one of the coolest BMWs in attendance during Monterey Car Week was the BMW M5 CS. Not only is it the most special Bimmer in ages, I’d personally argue even more special than the M2 CS, it was one of the rarest cars in Monterey. That might seem crazy but it’s true. BMW didn’t sell a ton in America, and the ones it did allocate for US sales are already bought and accounted for, which leaves the car you see in this photo gallery as one off the very few you’ll actually get to see in the ‘States.
CarsAutoblog

Watch as 2022 Audi RS 3 is crowned compact king of the Nurburgring

Audi's latest RS 3 hasn't landed in showrooms yet, but it has already started winning medals. It set a new record on the challenging Nürburgring Nordschleife track in Germany by shaving about five seconds from the previous record. Powered by a sonorous 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine, the 2022 RS 3 lapped...
CarsBMW BLOG

New BMW M2 Rendering Probably Looks Pretty Accurate

After Frank Stephenson’s brutal takedown of the new BMW 2 Series, we’re going to take a look at a render of the upcoming M Division version of it — the BMW M2. Sort of. This isn’t an actual look at the upcoming M2 but instead a rendering of what it might look like. Although, much to Stephenson’s dismay, this is probably going to be pretty accurate.
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This Lexus LFA Has Only 177 Miles And A Massive Price

The legacy of the Lexus LFA is more powerful than ever. Built from December 2010 until December 2012 on a dedicated assembly line in Japan, the LFA is often regarded as one of the world's finest supercars of all time. Packing a naturally aspirated 4.8-liter V10 with 553 horsepower and...
Buying CarsBMW BLOG

2013 Hamann Mi5sion up for grabs on eBay in the UK

It was back in 2013 when BMW’s F10 M5 was tuned by the guys from Hamann and introduced as a completely new creation at the Geneva Motor Show. Presented in a great light show and with pretty models all around, the Hamann Mi5sion had a lukewarm reception, which definitely wasn’t up to par with what the tuner expected. The reason? Well, the exterior design might’ve had something to do with it.
CarsBMW BLOG

BMW S58 Engine Can Make 1,000 Horsepower — The New 2JZ?

When it comes to drift cars, there’s one engine that stands head and shoulders above the rest — the almighty Toyota 2JZ. The turbocharged straight-six engine that powered the Mk4 Toyota Surpra is still among the most popular engines to stuff into drift cars and race cars. Reason being is that it can pump out 1,000 horsepower with relative ease, while maintaining its reliability. Few engines on earth can match the 2JZ for tune-ability and durability. However, there’s one new engine that just might be able to hang with Toyota’s legendary engine — the BMW S58.
Carshypebeast.com

Hamann Fits the BMW X6 M With a Daring Wide Body Kit

BMW‘s X6 M is hardly a shrinking violet, weighing in at 5,209 lbs and packing a twin-turbo V8 under the hood, but this hasn’t stopped the tuning arm, Hamann, from developing its own take on the behemoth crossover SUV. By combining aerodynamic know-how with sporting undertones, Hamann has created an...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Mercedes G-Class 4x4 Squared Spied With Army Look

The next-generation Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4x4 Squared has been long in the making. We saw the first signs of the German company working on a hardcore version of the G almost a year ago, and today we have a new batch of spy photos. These shots come straight from our photographers near the Nurburgring, where Mercedes has a test center.

Comments / 0

Community Policy