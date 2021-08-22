This 800 HP 2013 BMW M5 From Hamann Really Makes A Statement
A 2013 BMW M5 outfitted with a very aggressive bodykit has just come across our desks after being listed up for sale through eBay. Even though the M5 is one of the most potent super sedans out of the box, the previous owner of this car thought it could do with some upgrades. As such, it has been equipped with a bodykit from Hamann, a German tuning company. This bodykit completely transforms the looks of the M5, although we’re not convinced it does so in a positive way.www.carscoops.com
Comments / 0